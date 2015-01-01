पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Relief After 30 Days, No Death From Corona, 70 Infected, Health Team Will Find Suspected Patients In 12 Areas Including Qazi Mandi

हेल्थ टीम:30 दिन बाद राहत, कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं, 70 संक्रमित,काजी मंडी समेत 12 इलाकों में संदिग्ध मरीज ढूंढेगी हेल्थ टीम

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
सर्दी के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन और हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट सतर्क हो गया है। आम लोगों को किसी भी वायरस से बचाने के लिए सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला ने 15 टीबी टीमों लगाया है। एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग स्क्रीनिंग स्कीम के तहत बीमारी का पता लगाने, निगरानी करने और बीमारी प्रति जागरूकता पैदा करने के लिए इन टीमों को बुधवार को रवाना किया गया। वहीं, बुधवार को 30 दिन बाद राहत की बात रही कि कोरोना के कारण किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई, जबकि 70 नए केस अाए हैं। इनमें से दो बाहरी जिलों के रहने वाले हैं, जिस कारण उनकी गिनती जिले के आंकड़े में नहीं की गई।

अभी तक कोरोना मरीजों की कुल गिनती 19268 तक पहुंच चुकी है। जबकि अभी भी 699 एक्टिव मरीज हैं जबकि 17961 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। विभाग ने कुल 429936 सैंपल लिए, जिनमें से 389735 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। फिलहाल 3400 की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

14 जनवरी तक होगी संदिग्ध मामलों की जांच
सेहत विभाग की टीमें काजी मंडी, भार्गव कैंप, लम्मा पिंड, गढ़ा, आर्य नगर, संतोखपुरा, मिट्ठापुर, रामा मंडी, दकोहा, भूरमंडी, बशीरपुरा, रविदासपुरा और अन्य क्षेत्र में घर-घर जाएंगी और 14 जनवरी 2021 तक संदिग्ध मामलों की जांच करेंगी। सभी टीमें एक दिन में 40 घरों को कवर करने और रोजमर्रा की रिपोर्ट विभाग को सौंपेंगी। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला ने कहा कि टीमों की तरफ से लोगों को वायरस फैलने, इसकी जांच और इलाज के बारे जागरूक किया जाएगा। जिला टीबी अधिकारी डाॅ. ऋतु ने बताया कि जिले में 12 ट्रीटमेंट यूनिट हैं, जहां मरीजों को नि:शुल्क टेस्ट और दवा मुहैया करवाई जा रही है।

