ट्रेनिंग लेकर करते थे चोरी:जालंधर में गन प्वाइंट पर लूट व चोरी करने वाले गैंग का पर्दाफाश, अवैध हथियारों समेत 5 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जालंधर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में गिरफ्तार किए गए गैंग के सदस्य
  • तीन‌ पिस्तौल, 10 जिंदा कारतूस, 11 मोबाइल, कैश और अन्य सामान बरामद्र
  • बिना सेंटर लॉक वाली दुकानों को बनाते थे निशाना, सबको दी जाती थी ट्रेनिंग

जालंधर की कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने गन प्वाइंट पर लूटपाट व चोरियों के अलावा ठेका तोड़ शराब चोरी करने वाले 11 सदस्यीय गैंग का पर्दाफाश किया है। गैंग के पांच सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उनसे तीन पिस्तौल, 10 जिंदा कारतूस, सोने-चांदी के गहने व अन्य सामान बरामद किया गया है। आरोपियों से पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने 14 केस ट्रेस किए हैं। आरोपियों की उम्र 21 से 25 साल के बीच है। सभी जालंधर के ही रहने वाले हैं।

जालंधर के पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर ने बताया कि सीआईए स्टाफ-वन को सूचना मिली थी कि गौतम नगर निवासी निहाल सिंह, बैंक कॉलोनी कबीर विहार निवासी रोहित कुमार उर्फ मक्कड़, कृष्णानगर निवासी विक्की, चूना भट्टी राजनगर निवासी जगप्रीत सिंह उर्फ गोपी, कृष्णा नगर निवासी रोहित शर्मा ने कुछ अन्य लोगों को मिलाकर गैंग बना रखा है।

यह गैंग अवैध हथियारों से लैस होकर लूटपाट व चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देता है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए गैंग के 4 सदस्यों निहाल सिंह, रोहित उर्फ मक्कड़, मनजिंदर सिंह उर्फ विक्की और जगप्रीत उर्फ गोपी को दाना मंडी के नजदीक मेन रोड स्थित वर्कशॉप चौक से और पांचवें सदस्य रोहित शर्मा उर्फ रवि को जेपी नगर पार्क से गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पिस्तौल, कारतूस और अन्य हथियार बरामद

पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने 9 एमएम की पिस्तौल समेत तीन जिंदा कारतूस, एक 315 बोर का देसी पिस्तौल, 7 जिंदा कारतूस व एक अन्य देसी पिस्तौल बरामद की गई है। इसके अलावा 11 मोबाइल, दो गैस सिलेंडर, 28 जोड़ी रेडीमेड पेंट-शर्ट, 17800 रुपये कैश, दो मोटरसाइकिल, दो एक्टिवा और चोरी के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाले सामान के साथ सोने के गहने भी बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर ने कहा कि यह अवैध हथियार गैंग के पास कहां से आए, इस बारे में उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इन्हें हथियार मुहैया करवाने वालों को भी पुलिस केस में शामिल करेगी।

बिना सेंटर लॉक वाली दुकानों को बनाते थे निशाना, सबको दी जाती थी ट्रेनिंग

पुलिस जांच में पता चला है कि गैंग में शामिल जगप्रीत सिंह को लोहे के शटरों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी थी। वह बाकी गैंग सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर पहले रेकी करता था और फिर उन्हीं दुकानों को टारगेट करता था, जिनके शटर में सेंटर लॉक नहीं होते थे। इनके साइड में लॉक होने की वजह से शटर तोड़ने में आसानी रहती थी। जगदीप ने गैंग के दूसरे सदस्यों को भी शटरों के ताले तोड़ने की पूरी ट्रेनिंग दे रखी थी, ताकि हर बार चोरी के लिए उसे न जाना पड़े।

​​गैंग में शामिल टैटू मेकर, ऑटो ड्राइवर, वेल्डर

पूछताछ में आरोपी निहाल सिंह ने बताया कि वह पहले स्पोर्ट्स सर्जिकल कॉम्पलेक्स में नौकरी करता था। फिर बूटा मंडी में स्पोर्ट्स का सामान बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री में काम करने लग गया। वह मूल रूप से बिहार के सिवान जिले का रहने वाला है। रोहित उर्फ मक्कड़ पहले लेदर कॉम्पलेक्स फैक्ट्री में काम करता था, जिसके बाद वह टैटू बनाने का काम सीखने के लिए मुंबई चला गया। वहां से 2 साल पहले वापस लौटा और फिर गैंग तैयार किया। वह अपने किसी साथी से लूट व चोरी की वारदातों के दौरान डराने-धमकाने के लिए एक देसी पिस्तौल लेकर आया था। पुलिस‌ अब उस साथी की तलाश भी कर रही है। मनजिंदर सिंह उर्फ विक्की किराए पर ऑटो चलाता है। जगप्रीत उर्फ गोपी वेल्डिंग की दुकान में शटर बनाने का काम करता है, इसी वजह से उसे शटरों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी थी। रोहित शर्मा उर्फ विक्की शेखा बाजार में कपड़ों की दुकान में काम करता था, लेकिन फिर वह साथियों के साथ मिलकर लूटपाट व चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगा।

