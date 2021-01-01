पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Robbers Who Came As Customers Attacked Shopkeeper, Looted Cash, Mobile And Clothes And Escaped

वारदात:ग्राहक बनकर आए लुटेरे ने दुकानदार पर किया हमला, नकदी, मोबाइल व कपड़े लूटकर फरार

बठिंडा2 घंटे पहले
नई बस्ती गली नंबर 6 में स्थित रेडीमेड गारमेंट की दुकान का संचालक अमित वारदात के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
नई बस्ती गली नंबर 6 में स्थित रेडीमेड गारमेंट की दुकान का संचालक अमित वारदात के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए।
  • निगम चुनाव के चलते पुलिस ड्यूटी में व्यस्त, लगातार 5 दिनों से हो रही शहर में वारदातें

नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर अधिकतर पुलिस मंत्री-नेताओं की सुरक्षा में लगी हुई है। ऐसे में चोर-लुटेरे पुलिस सुरक्षा को धत्ता बताते हुए आए दिन लूटपाट की वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। जब से नगर निगम चुनाव की घोषणा हुई है तब से पुलिस चुनावी रैलियों में आ रहे वीआईपीज की सुरक्षा में ड्यूटी दे रही है। जिसका फायदा बदमाशों को मिल रहा है।

पिछले पांच दिनों में बदमाशों ने शहर में लूटपाट-झपटमारी की चार वारदातों को अंजाम दिया। इन सभी मामलों में पुलिस के हाथ कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। पुलिस का हर बार रटा-रटाया जवाब है कि टीमें लगी हुई हैं, जल्द आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। सोमवार शाम 4 बजे अमरीक सिंह रोड पर एक अध्यापिका से पर्स झपटने के मामले में पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही थी कि रात 9 बजे नई बस्ती गली नंबर 6 में एक

रेडीमेड गारमेंट की दुकान में ग्राहक बनकर आए एक लुटेरे ने दुकानदार पर हमला कर गल्ले से 8-9 हजार नकदी, 7-8 हजार रुपए के कपड़े और मोबाइल फोन लूटकर फरार हो गया। एएसआई राजीव कुमार ने शिकायत के बाद आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

नई बस्ती में स्थित यूथ फैशन रेडीमेड गारमेंट की दुकान पर वारदात- जानकारी के अनुसार दुकानदार अमित कुमार वासी परसराम नगर गली नंबर 0 ने बताया कि रात 9 बजे का समय होगा, एक युवक उसकी दुकान कपड़े खरीदने के लिए आया और बोला वो मिस्त्री का काम करता है और आज ठेकेदार से पैसे मिले थे और कपड़े लेने आया है। करीब आधे घंटे तक उक्त युवक ने कई कपड़े देखे।

कपड़े पसंद करने के बाद जब वो बिल काटने लगा तो उक्त युवक अचानक बाहर अपने बाइक पर चला गया। अमित ने बताया कि वो बिल काटने में व्यस्त हो गया, इसी बीच अचानक उक्त युवक बाहर से आया, जिसके हाथ में डंडा था, उसके सिर पर मारने लगा तो उसने हाथ आगे कर दिया। दूसरा वार आराेपी ने काउंटर पर किया, जब वो मचाने लगा तो युवक ने धमकी दी कि उसके पास किरच है उसे जान से मार देगा। दुकानदार ने बताया वो डर गया और उक्त युवक काउंटर पर पैक किए कपड़े, गल्ले से नकदी और मोबाइल फोन लूट कर बाइक पर सवार होकर फरार हो गया।

अमित ने बताया कि गल्ले से 8-9 हजार नकदी, 7-8 हजार रुपए के कपड़े और एक मोबाइल फोन लूटकर फरार हो गया। अारोपी के भागने के बाद उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। इस मामले में थाना कोतवाली के एएसआई राजीव कुमार का कहना था कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पहचान नहीं हो पा रही है। उक्त व्यक्ति मोबाइल फोन भी चुरा ले गया। जिसे ट्रैप पर लगा दिया गया है। जल्द ही आरोपी को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। वहीं एसपी सिटी जसपाल सिंह ने कहा कि जल्द ही आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

पांच दिन में हुई ये 4 वारदातें
29 जनवरी को पावर हाउस रोड निवासी अध्यापिका पूनम बांसल माडल टाउन फेस-1 में स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर में भोग समारोह में शामिल होने गई थी। अपनी साथी अध्यापिकाओं के साथ ऑटो में सवार होकर पूनम मंदिर के बाहर पहुंचने के बाद पर्स से पैसे निकालकर जैसे ही ऑटो चालक को देने लगी तो पीछे से एक एक्टिवा में सवार होकर आए दो युवक उसका पर्स छीनकर फरार हो गए। पर्स में माेबाइल, नकदी और अन्य जरूरी दस्तावेज थे।
31 जनवरी को नई बस्ती गली नंबर 2 में शाम के समय अपने परिवार के साथ पैदल जा रही महिला से पीछे से अचानक भागकर आए एक झपटमार ने सोने की चेन झपट ली और अपने साथी के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर भागने में सफल हाे गया। ये घटना कोतवाली एरिया में हुई।
1 फरवरी को शाम चार बजे अमरीक सिंह रोड पर अध्यापिका भारती अपनी एक्टिवा में सवार होकर घर जा रही थी। एक बाइक सवार झपटमार अचानक पीछे से आया और एक्टिवा के आगे रखा पर्स झपटकर फरार हो गया। पर्स में एक मोबाइल, सोने की रिंग, 2 हजार की नकदी थी। मौके पर एएसआई मनफूल जांच के लिए पहुंचे थे।
1 फरवरी को ही रात 9 बजे नई बस्ती गली नंबर 6 में स्थित यूथ फैशन रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स की दुकान से एक बदमाश कपड़े खरीदने के बहाने दुकानदार पर हमला कर लूटपाट कर फरार हो गया। मामले की जांच थाना कोतवाली के एएसआई राजीव कुमार कर रहे हैं।

