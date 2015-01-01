पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Robbery Into Shiv Temple Adjacent To The Police Station Lahauri Gate In Patiala Of Punjab

गजब का कारनामा:थाने की दीवार से सटे मंदिर में घुसकर चोरों ने गोलक से नकदी उड़ाई, पुलिस को आहट तक सुनाई नहीं दी

पटियाला22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंदिर की गोलक, जिसका चोरों ने तोड़ा ताला
  • सांझी है मंदिर और थाने की दीवार, पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर उठे सवाल
  • चोर सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी डिलीट कर गए, मंदिर कार्यकारिणी ने दी शिकायत

पंजाब के पटियाला में गजब का कारनामा हुआ है, जिसने पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली की पोल खोल कर रख दी। क्योंकि थाने की दीवार से सटे मंदिर में चोर घुस गए और वे गोलक तोड़कर नकदी चुरा कर ले गए। लेकिन पुलिस अफसर सोते रह गए। उन्हें आहट तक सुनाई नहीं दी। इस घटना ने पुलिस की सक्रियता पर सवाल उठा दिए हैं। वहीं विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली की पोल भी खुल गई है।

यह मामला थाना लाहौरी गेट का है, जिसकी दीवार से सटे शिव मंदिर में चोरी हुई। वारदात की जानकारी सुबह मिली, जब पुजारी मंदिर में पहुंचे। उन्होंने ताले टूटे देखे और मंदिर का सामान भी बिखरा पड़ा था। इसकी सूचना तुरंत कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों को दी गई। वे मौके पर पहुंचे और पुलिस को चोरी की सूचना दी। वहीं बगल में बने मंदिर में हुई चोरी की शिकायत मिलते ही थाने में हड़कंप मच गया।

मंदिर के पुजारी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि चोर करीब 25 हजार रुपये की नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए हैं। जब वह सुबह आए तो ताले टूटे हुए थे और सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। हैरानी की बात यह है कि मंदिर की दीवार से थाना सटा है और पुलिस अफसरों को चोरों के घुसने की आहट तक सुनाई नहीं दी। चोर घुसे, ताले तोड़े और पैसा लेकर चले गए। ऐसा पुलिस वाले कितनी गहरी नींद में सो रहे थे।

चोरी की जानकारी देते पुजारी संजीव कुमार
चोरी की जानकारी देते पुजारी संजीव कुमार

मामले में अपना पक्ष रखते हुए सब इंस्पेक्टर चैनसुख सिंह ने बताया कि अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी सीसीटीवी फुटेज डिलीट करके गए हैं। आखिर ऐसा कैसे हुआ, इसकी जांच पड़ताल की जा रही है। थाने से मंदिर की दीवार सटी है, ऐसे में मंदिर में चोरी की खबर पुलिस अफसरों को क्यों नहीं लगी, इस बारे में भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

मामले में अपना पक्ष रखते पुलिस अधिकारी
मामले में अपना पक्ष रखते पुलिस अधिकारी
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें