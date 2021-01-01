पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेलोनाइजरों की मनमानी पर अंकुश:समय पर प्लाॅट का पॉजेशन न देने वाले कोलोनाइजरों को ब्लैक लिस्टेड करेगा रेरा, लाइसेंस भी हो सकता है रद्द

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रियल इस्टेट के बिजनेस में मनमानी की शिकायतें, रेरा लाएगी नई पॉलिसी

पंजाब में रियल इस्टेट के बिजनेस में मनमानी को रोकने के लिए सरकार ने रेरा का गठन किया था। लेकिन इसके बावजूद कई कोलोनाइजर मनमानी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इन मामलों को लेकर रेरा की ओर से कई बार फटकार भी लगाई जा चुकी है। लेकिन इसके बाद भी सुधार नहीं होने पर अब सख्ती करने का फैसला किया गया है। काेलोनाइजरों को नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करवाने के लिए अब नई पाॅलिसी लाने पर काम किया जा रहा है। सूबे में तीन हजार से ज्यादा बिल्डर एवं कोलोनाइजर हंै। इस पाॅलिसी में सख्त नियमों को बनाने की तैयारी हो रही है।

शहरी एवं आवास मंत्री सुखविंदर सिंह सरकारिया ने बताया कि विभाग के पास ऐसी शिकायतें आ रही हैं। जिसके बाद विभाग ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लेने की तैयारी कर रहा है। अगर कोलोनाइजर नहीं मानेगा तो उसका लाइसेंस तक रद्द करने जैसे सख्त प्रावधान करने को लेकर तैयारी हो रही है। इसके अलावा उसे ब्लैक लिस्ट भी किया जा सकता है।

पहले भी रेरा दे चुका है चेतावनी, फिर भी मिल रही हैं शिकायत -रेरा का गठन होने के बाद माना जा रहा था कि कालोनाइजरों और रियल इस्टेट से जुडे़ बिल्डरों की शिकायतें आनी कम हो जाएगी। लेकिन ऐसा हुआ नहीं। विभाग के पास अभी भी कालोनाइजरों के बारे में शिकायतें मिल रही है। जिसमें समय पर पॉजेशन नहीं दिए जाने जैसी शिकायतें मिल रही है। यह शिकायतें मिलने के बाद विभाग की ओर से ऐसे कालोनाइजरों को फटकार भी लगाई गई है।

पाॅलिसी में जुर्माना लगाने का भी प्रावधान करने की तैयारी...विभाग की ओर से अब पालिसी में समय पर पॉजेशन नहीं देने वाले और ब्रोशर में बताई गई बातों केा पूरा करना होगा। अब विभाग जिस पालिसी को बनाने की तैयारी कर रहा है उसमें ऐसा नहीं करने वाले को जुर्माने को प्रावधान करने की तैयारी है। इसके बाद

कई शहरों में चल रहे हैं प्राजेक्ट.- सूबे में कई शहरों में हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे है। इनमें मोहाली,लुधियाना ,पटियाला अमृतसर जैसे बड़े शहरों में हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्टों को चलाया जा रहा है। जिसमें निजी कोलोनाइज़र एवं बिल्डर फ्लैट्स एवं हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट बना रहे हैं। इनमें लोग अपने आशियाने की तलाश में इंवेस्ट कर देते हैं। लेकिन कई मामलों में बाद में कोलोनाइज़र मनमानी करने लगते हैं। काेलोनाइजरों का कहना है कि कोविड के चलते प्रोजेक्टों को पूरा करने में देरी हुई है।

