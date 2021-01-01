पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  RUB Will Be Built At The Gate And Four Lane Will Be The Signal Lane Road For 4.17 Km.

प्रोजेक्ट अप्रूव:फाटक पर आरयूबी बनेगा और 4.17 किलोमीटर तक सिगंल लेन सड़क फोर लेन होगी

जालंधरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट के रास्ते में आता फाटक जहां आरयूबी बनेगी। (दाएं) सिंगल लेन रोड जो फोर लेन बनेगी।- भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट के रास्ते में आता फाटक जहां आरयूबी बनेगी। (दाएं) सिंगल लेन रोड जो फोर लेन बनेगी।- भास्कर

आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट को डेवेलप करने का काम पहले से ही जारी है, लेकिन अब आदमपुर से एयरपोर्ट की दूरी को कम करने के साथ-साथ सड़क को चौड़ा करने के साथ ब्यूटीफिकेशन और फाटक पर आरयूबी का निर्माण भी किया जाएगा। इसके बाद एयरपोर्ट जाने वाले पैसेंजर्स को फाटक पर रुकना नहीं पड़ेगा और दूरी भी कम होगी। मौजूदा स्थित में आदमपुर नहर से सिविल एयरपोर्ट जाने के लिए सिंगल रोड है, जिसकी हालत खस्ता है और आम दिनों में फाटक के कारण लंबा जाम लगा रहता है। जेडीए की तरफ से करवाई जाने वाली इस डेवेलपमेंट में आदमपुर जाने के लिए नई सड़क को कंदोला गांव से निकाला जाएगा, जिससे एयरपोर्ट की दूरी भी कम होगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन की तरफ से जगह भी एक्वायर की जाएगी, जिसके लिए जलद काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 4.17 किलोमीटर की सड़क को फोर लेन करने के साथ फाटक पर आरयूबी का निर्माण किया जाएगा, जिसे लेकर करीब 35 करोड़ का बजट रखा गया है। वीरवार को सीएम के चीफ प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी सुरेश कुमार के साथ डीसी घनश्याम थोरी, निगम कमिशनर व जालंधर डेवेलपमेंट अथारिटी (जेडीए) के मुख्य प्रशासक करनेश शर्मा के साथ हुई। मीटिंग में इस प्रोजेक्ट को अप्रूवल दे दी गई है, जिसपर आने वाले हफ्ते में काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी के पास था प्रोजेक्ट अब जेडीए को सौंपा, इसी वर्ष आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से रुटीन में मुंबई और जयपुर के लिए फ्लाइट शुरू करने का भी है प्लान -इसी साल आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट से रुटीन में मुंबई और जयपुर के लिए भी फ्लाइट शुरू करने का प्लान है। इस लिए जेडीए की तरफ से जल्द सड़क का काम शुरू करने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। करीब 4.17 किलोमीटर लंबी इस फोर लेन सड़क के टेंडर इसी महीने खोले जाएंगे। इसके बाद सेकेंड फेज में अप्रोच रोड का काम शुरू होगा, जिसके लिए जमीन खरीदने का प्रोसेस शुरू होगा और उसे भी फोर लेन किया जाएगा।

गौर हो कि जिला प्रशासन ने पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी को प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करने को कहा था, लेकिन पीडब्ल्यूडी की तरफ से सिर्फ सड़क का प्रोपोजल तैयार किया गया था, जिसमें आरयूबी नहीं था। अब पीडब्ल्यूडी की तरफ से प्रोजेक्ट जेडीए को ट्रांसफर किया जा चुका है, जिसमें आरयूबी को शामिल करने के साथ अन्य कई डेवेलपमेंट के काम शामिल किए गए हैं।

30 दिन में जारी होंगे टेंडर... शहर के लिए बड़े डेवेलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट को मंजूरी मिल गई है। 4.17 किलोमीटर की फोर लेन सड़क और आरयूबी का निर्माण किया जाएगा। 30 दिनों के अंदर टेंडर जारी किए जाएंगे, जिसके बाद सड़क को फोर लेन करने का काम शुरु किया जाएगा। - करनेश शर्मा, निगम कमिशनर व जेडीए के मुख्य प्रशासक।

