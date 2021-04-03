पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:खुद को पावरकाॅम का फर्जी एक्सईएन बताकर प्राइवेट अस्पताल से रुपये 40 हजार ठगे

होशियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • 24 घंटे बिजली सुचारू देने का दिया था झांसा

होशियारपुर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में वीरवार को पहुंचे एक व्यक्ति ने खुद को पावरकॉम का फर्जी एक्सईएन बताकर एक 40 हजार की ठगी कर ली। प्राइवेट अस्पताल के अस्थी रोग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. रशपाल सिंह भारज ने बताया कि पहली फरवरी को सायं करीब 5 बजे उन्हें एक नंबर से फोन आया। दूसरी तरफ से बात करने वाले ने बताया कि वह पीएसपीसीएल का एक्सईएन रमेश चंद्र बोल रहा है और उनके पास एक स्कीम है, जिसमें वह शहर के कुछ नामी व्यापारिक केंद्रों को चिन्हित करते हैं। इसमें उन्हें 24 घंटे बिना किसी मशक्कत के बिजली सप्लाई प्रदान की जाएगी, जिसमें उनके अस्पताल को भी शामिल किया गया है।

लेकिन इसके लिए आपको कुछ फीस जमा करनी पड़ेगी और फार्म पर साइन करने होंगे। उक्त व्यक्ति ने बताया कि इसके लिए वह एक-दो दिन में जेई विकास को उनके पास भेज देंगे। डॉ. भारज ने बताया कि 2 फरवरी को सायं करीब 5:30 बजे एक व्यक्ति अस्पताल आया और कहने लगा कि वह जेई है अाैर एक्सईएन साहब ने उसे आपके पास भेजा है।

उसकी बातों में आकर अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने उन्हें 40 हजार रुपए सौंप दिए। बाद में जब उन्होंने इसके बारे में पीएसपीसीएल के कार्यालय से पता किया गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि इस नाम के कोई भी व्यक्ति उनके कार्यालय में काम नहीं करते। इस पर वह समझ गए कि उनके साथ ठगी हो गई है। डॉ. भारज ने बताया कि उक्त व्यक्ति की सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जा रही है।

