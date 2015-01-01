पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Sangrur Climbed The Tower In The City Of PTI Education Minister, Struggling For Employment, Fell Down And Sat On A Dharna

मांग मनवाने का तरीका:रोजगार के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे पीटीआई शिक्षा मंत्री के शहर में टावर पर चढ़े, नीचे साथी धरने पर बैठे

संगरूर5 मिनट पहले
संगरूर में हरगोबिंदपुरा रोड पर स्थित मोबाइल कंपनी के टावर पर चढ़े बेराेजगार पीटीआई युवक।
  • फाजिल्का का अशोक कुमार, मानसा का वकील राम, पातड़ा का शिंदर राम और बड़बर का दिलबल सिंह चढ़े टावर पर

संगरूर में रविवार को पीटीआई यूनियन रोष प्रदर्शन पर उतर आई। चार प्रदर्शनकारी टावर पर चढ़ गए, वहीं नीचे भी काफी संख्या में साथी धरने पर बैठ गए। इनका कहना है कि जब तक इन्हें रोजगार नहीं दे दिया जाता, तब तक संघर्ष रुकेगा नहीं। रोजगार लेकर ही घरों को वापस लौटेंगे, अन्यथा टावर के नीचे ही पक्का मोर्चा लगाया जाएगा।

बताते चलें कि प्रदेश के सैकड़ों की संख्या में पीटीआई प्रशिक्षित युवक लंबे समय से रोजगार की मांग कर रहे हैं। इसी के चलते बेरोजगार पीटीआई यूनियन (646) के बैनर तले बेरोजगारों ने शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंदर सिंगला के शहर संगरूर में सरकार के खिलाफ नाराजगी जताई। चार प्रदर्शनकारी हरगोबिंदपुरा रोड पर स्थित मोबाइल कंपनी के टावर पर चढ़ गए, जबकि बाकी सदस्यों ने नीचे टावर के पास धरना लगा दिया।

टावर पर चढ़े बेरोजगारों में फाजिल्का का अशोक कुमार, मानसा का वकील राम, पातड़ां का शिंदर राम और बड़बर का दिलबल सिंह शामिल हैं। इन्होंने ऐलान किया कि जब तक उन्हें रोजगार देने की मांग पर सरकार सहमति नहीं देगी, तब तक वह टावर पर डटे रहेंगे।

टावर के पास धरने पर बैठे यूनियन के बाकी साथी।
साथ ही प्रांतीय कमेटी नेता कृष्ण नाभा, जिला प्रधान जसविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक पिछले लंबे समय से रोजगार प्राप्ति के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। इस संघर्ष दौरान कई बार पैनल बैठकें भी कर चुके हैं, लेकिन उनकी मांग की पूर्ति की बजाए केवल भरोसा ही मिल रहा है। एक नवंबर को पीटीआई बेरोजगार अध्यापकों ने महावीर चौक पर दिनभर चक्का जाम किया, जिसके बाद प्रशासन ने शिक्षामंत्री से पैनल बैठक करवाने के लिए पत्र दिया था, लेकिन उऩकी पैनल बैठक अभी तक नहीं करवाई गई।

इससे पहले आठ अक्टूबर को हुई पैनल बैठक में शिक्षामंत्री व शिक्षा सचिव ने यूनियन से मांग पत्र लेकर दस दिन का समय मांगा था, लेकिन आज तक कोई सुनवाई नहीं की गई। इस कारण मजबूरन आज फिर शिक्षामंत्री के शहर में बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक करो या मरो की नीति को लेकर संघर्ष में उतरे हैं। रोजगार लेकर ही घरों को वापस लौटेंगे, अन्यथा टावर के नीचे ही पक्का मोर्चा लगाया जाएगा।

