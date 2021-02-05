पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं भूल पाएगी ये वसंत पंचमी:संगरूर में 6 साल के बच्चे को कुत्तों ने नोंचकर खाया, शादी में बर्तन धोने गई थी मां; कहा था- घर से बाहर न निकलना

संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
संगरूर सिविल अस्पताल में कुत्तों के द्वारा नोच लिए जाने के बाद बच्चे की डेड बॉडी को देखते परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
संगरूर सिविल अस्पताल में कुत्तों के द्वारा नोच लिए जाने के बाद बच्चे की डेड बॉडी को देखते परिजन।

पंजाब के संगरूर में मंगलवार को वसंत पंचमी के दिन दर्दनाक घटना सामने आई है। यहां पतंग लूट रहे 6 साल के एक बच्चे को हड्‌डारोड़ी के दर्जनभर कुत्तों ने नोंचकर खा लिया। बच्चे की मां किसी शादी कार्यक्रम में बर्तन धोने गई थी। इसी दौरान यह हादसा हो गया। अब वह बार-बार रो रही है और एक ही बात कह रही है कि घर का दरवाजा बंद ही रखने की कहकर गई थी। काश बच्चों ने मेरी बात मान ली होती, लेकिन क्या करें बच्चे तो बच्चे होते हैं।

6 साल के रवनीत कुमार की फाइल फोटो, जो अब सिर्फ दो बहनों और मां के लिए यादों के आंसू बनकर रह गई है।
6 साल के रवनीत कुमार की फाइल फोटो, जो अब सिर्फ दो बहनों और मां के लिए यादों के आंसू बनकर रह गई है।

घटना धूरी के नजदीकी गांव बेनड़ा की है। संगरूर के सिविल अस्पताल में आई मीना कुमारी ने बताया कि वह लोगों के घरों में झाड़ू-पोंछा और बर्तन मांजने का काम करती है। बसंत पंचमी पर गांव में किसी के घर पर शादी का प्रोग्राम था। वहां वह बर्तन मांजने के लिए गई हुई थी। उसका बेटा रवनीत कुमार अपनी दो बहनों के साथ घर पर ही पतंग से खेल रहा था। बच्चों से वह कहकर गई थी कि वह घर के गेट को बंद रखें, लेकिन रवनीत कटी हुई पतंग पकड़ने के लिए घर से बाहर कब्रिस्तान की तरफ भाग गया। वहां उसे नजदीक ही स्थित हड्डारोड़ी पर मंडराते रहने वाले दर्जनभर कुत्तों ने दबोच लिया और उसे नोंच-नोंचकर खा गए।

बेटे की मौत के बाद भाव विह्वल हुई मीना कुमारी।
बेटे की मौत के बाद भाव विह्वल हुई मीना कुमारी।

गांव के लोगों ने बड़ी मुश्किल से रवनीत को छुड़वाया, लेकिन तब तक उसकी हालात काफी खराब हो गई थी। गांव से ही एक लड़के ने आकर उसे शादी वाले घर पर बताया। वह भागकर वहां पर पहुंची और ग्रामीणों की मदद से बेटे को लेकर सिविल अस्पताल धूरी पहुंची। हालत ज्यादा गंभीर देखते हुए उसे संगरूर रेफर कर दिया गया, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। डॉक्टर का कहना है कि कुत्तों ने बच्चे की गर्दन, चेहरा बुरी तरह से नोच लिया। शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों पर भी कुत्ते के दांतों के गहरे थे। कुत्ते बच्चे के शरीर से कई हिस्सों से मांस नोचकर खा गए, जिससे बच्चे की मौत हो गई।

