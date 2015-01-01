पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • SDM Called For CC Footage Of Toll Plaza, Statement Next Week, Case Of Youth Encounter In Snatching Car From Ambala

मजिस्ट्रियल जांच:एसडीएम ने टोल प्लाजा की सीसी फुटेज मंगाई, बयान अगले हफ्ते,अंबाला से कार छीन कर भागे युवक के एनकाउंटर का मामला

अमृतसर3 घंटे पहले
सीआईए स्टाफ की तरफ से मंगलवार रात निज्जरपुरा टोल प्लाजा में किए गए होशियारपुर के युवक के एनकाउंर मामले की मजिस्ट्रियल जांच शुरू हो गई है। डीसी के आदेशों पर एसडीएम विकास हीरा ने टोल प्लाजा पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज मंगवाई है। वहीं अगले हफ्ते से बयान भी कलमबद्ध किए जाएंगे। इससे पहले वीरवार को तीन डाॅक्टरों के पैनल ने एसडीएम की मौजूदगी में मृतक इंद्रजीत सिंह का पोस्टमार्टम किया था, जिसकी वीडियोग्राफी भी करवाई गई। यह जांच 90 दिनों के अंदर पूरी करके रिपोर्ट सौंपने को कहा गया है।

एनकाउंटर में मारे गए इंद्रजीत के भाई मनिंदरपाल सिंह ने मामले की पारदर्शिता से जांच करवाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने एसडीएम को पत्र लिखकर टोल प्लाजा पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज अपने कब्जे में लेने को कहा था। मनिंदरपाल सिंह का कहना है कि पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज नहीं दे रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अंबाला सीआईए स्टाफ ने अमृतसर के सीआईए स्टाफ को 8 दिसंबर को सूचना दी थी कि इंदरजीत सिंह

अंबाला से एक डॉक्टर की कार छीन कर अमृतसर की ओर आ रहा है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने निज्जरपुरा टोल प्लाजा के पास बेरिकेडिंग करके उक्त कार चालक को रुकने का इशारा किया था। वहीं इंद्रजीत ने बेरिकेडिंग तोड़ते हुए पुलिस पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की कोशिश की तो सेल्फ डिफेंस में गोली चलानी पड़ी।

