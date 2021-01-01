पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स चोरी:किराए पर चल रहे 19 बैंकों पर होगी सीलिंग की कार्रवाई, प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों को भेजे जाएंगे नोटिस

लुधियाना38 मिनट पहले
  • बैंकों को दी प्रॉपर्टी का किराया कम दिखा टैक्स चोरी करते थे मालिक, रेंट डीड से खुलासा

नगर निगम ने टैक्स चोरी करने वाले 19 बड़े डिफॉल्टरों की पहचान की। उन टैक्स चोरों को निगम अगले हफ्ते नोटिस जारी करने जा रहा है। इसकी पुष्टि टैक्स ब्रांच के हेड विवेक वर्मा ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि निगम ने लीडिंग बैंकों से शहर में अलग-अलग हिस्सों में किराए पर प्रॉपर्टी लेकर खोली ब्रांचों की रेंट डीड मंगवाई थी। इसमें खुलासा हुआ कि 19 प्रॉपर्टी मालिकों ने निगम को गलत ढंग से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स चोरी कर कम टैक्स दिया जा रहा है। विवेक वर्मा ने बताया कि 19 बैंकों की पहचान होने पर करीब 90 लाख रुपए के नोटिस तैयार किए हैं, जो सोमवार से भेजे जाएंगे।

इसके बाद भी पैसे जमा नहीं हुए तो बैंकों पर सीलिंग की कार्रवाई निगम की तरफ से शुरू होगी। इसके अलावा करीब 1400 टावरों पर भी निगम ने कार्रवाई की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी। अकेले जोन-सी में करीब 300 मकान मालिकों को नोटिस जारी कर टावर कंपनियों को किराए पर जमीन को लेकर रेंट डीड की मांगी और इसके बाद क्रॉस चेकिंग कर जिन जमीनों पर टावर लगे हैं, उनसे भी बनता टैक्स जो चोरी किया जा रहा है, वो जुर्माने समेत वसूला जाएगा।

3 वेहड़ों के काटे कनेक्शन, 8 लाख टैक्स भी वसूला
रिकवरी काे लेकर निगम ने वेहड़ों पर भी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इसके तहत 3 वेहड़ों के पानी-सीवरेज कनेक्शन काटे हैं। जबकि 12 वेहड़ा मालिकों ने निगम को मौके पर ही बनता टैक्स जमा करवा दिया है। विवेक वर्मा ने बताया कि करीब 88 प्रॉपर्टी को विजिट किया था। इनमें से 8 लाख रुपए टैक्स वसूला गया है।

