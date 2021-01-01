पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:बिना तलाक प्रेमी के साथ रहने पर मांगी सुरक्षा, हाईकोर्ट ने 25000 जुर्माना लगा याचिका की खारिज

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
पति से बिना तलाक लिए अपने प्रेमी के साथ रहने पर जान माल की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित किए जाने की मांग महिला को महंगी पड़ गई। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका को खारिज करते हुए 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाने के आदेश दिए। जस्टिस मनोज बजाज ने पटियाला के चीफ ज्यूडिशल मजिस्ट्रेट को जुर्माना राशि रिकवर किए जाने को सुनिश्चित बनाए जाने के आदेश देते हुए कहा कि जुर्माना राशि पटियाला के डिस्ट्रिक्ट लीगल सर्विसेज अथॉरिटी के खाते में जमा कराई जाए। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि अपवित्र रिश्ते को लेकर महज संदेह के आधार पर याचिका दायर की गई है जिसे मंजूर नहीं किया जा सकता।

पटियाला निवासी महिला ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर कहा कि उसकी शादी गुरजीत सिंह नामक व्यक्ति के साथ हुई थी। उनके तीन बच्चे हैं । बीते 6 माह से वह सुखविंदर सिंह नामक एक व्यक्ति के संपर्क में है और दोनों एक दूसरे को प्यार करते हैं। महिला ने याचिका में कहा कि सुखविंदर के साथ उसके प्रेम संबंधों का पता चलने पर उसके पति से दोनों की जान को खतरा है।

महिला ने बताया कि पटियाला के एसएसपी को शिकायत दी लेकिन इस पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। ऐसे में दोनों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के आदेश दे। हाईकोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज करते हुए कहा कि अपवित्र रिश्ते को लेकर महज आशंका जाहिर करते हुए याचिका दायर की गई है जिसे मंजूर नहीं किया जा सकता।

