लूट:साथियों को खेलते देख पड़ा शौक 3 नाबालिग दोस्तों ने छीना मोबाइल,बेटी के साथ घर के बाहर खेल रहे पिता से की झपटमारी

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

घर के बाहर बेटी के साथ खेल रहे पिता से तीन नाबालिग युवकों ने झपटमारी करके मोबाइल छीन लिया और मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने जांच के दौरान तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनसे पूछने पर नाबालिगों ने बताया कि मोबाइल पर गेम खेलने का शौक होने के चलते उन्होंने मोबाइल छीना था। उनसे पीड़ित से छीना गया मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद कर लिया गया है।

थाना सदर की पुलिस ने फुल्लावाल के अंकज की शिकायत पर गांव फुल्लावाल के तीनों नाबालिगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। उन्हें अदालत में पेश करके ज्युडिशियल रिमांड पर जेल भेज दिया गया है। एएसआई सुरजीत कुमार ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता प्रेसमैन है और घर के पास ही कपड़े प्रेस करने का काम करता है। वह दोपहर को अपनी बेटी के साथ गली में खेल रहे थे।

इसी दौरान उक्त तीनों युवक पैदल गली में से निकल रहे थे। उन्होंने शिकायतकर्ता के हाथ में महंगा मोबाइल देखा। इसी के चलते झपटमारी करके छीनकर भाग निकले। शिकायतकर्ता ने तुरंत इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने जांच के दौरान तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

चोरी के मोबाइल पर प्लॉट में गेम खेलते तीनों काबू- जांच अफसर अनुसार तीनों नाबालिगों के पास मोबाइल नहीं था। वह अपने आसपास के साथियों को मोबाइलों पर अलग अलग तरह की गेम्स खेलते देखते थे। जिसके चलते उन्हें भी गेम खेलने का शौक पड़ गया। मगर वह मोबाइल नहीं ले सके। इसी के चलते उन्होंने मोबाइल देखकर वारदात की। यहां तक कि वारदात के बाद भी वह इलाके के एक खाली प्लॉट में बैठकर मोबाइल पर गेम्स खेलने लग गए। पुलिस जांच करते हुए वहां पहुंची तो आरोपी पकड़े गए।

तीनों आरोपियों ने पहली बार की वारदात, फंसे- एएसआई सुरजीत कुमार ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपियों की उम्र 15 व 16 साल है। वह घर पर फ्री रहते थे। तीनों पुराने दोस्त है। पुलिस पूछताछ के दौरान नाबालिगों ने बताया कि वह इलाके में घूम रहे थे। लेकिन जब शिकायतकर्ता के हाथ में महंगा मोबाइल देखा तो सोचा कि वह इसे छीनकर गेम खलेगें। इसी के चलते उन्होंने पहली बार वारदात की और पकड़े गए। जबकि उनके परिवार वाले भी नौकरी करते है।

