रोटेशनल प्लान:आंदोलन लंबा खिंचता देख बनाया रोटेशनल प्लान, 20 दिन से धरने पर बैठे लोग लौट रहे,उन्हीं ट्रालियों से दूसरे किसान जा रहे

रोहित वाट्स | सिंघु बार्डर सेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादातर गांवों ने 8-8 दिन के रोटेशन में रुकने की बनाई योजना, ताकि किसानी भी चलती रहे और आंदोलन भी

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ सबसे बड़ा आंदोलन पंजाब से उठा और अब 20 दिन से दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। पंजाब के 12797 गांवों से सर्वाधिक किसान धरने में पहुंचे हुए हैं। सरकार से कई दौर की बातचीत और तमाम वायदों के बाद भी फिलहाल कोई निष्कर्ष नहीं निकला है। ऐसे में सिंघू, टिकरी और कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसानों का जमावड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। पंजाब के किसान धरने के पहले दिन से ही वहां है इसलिए अब उन्होंने प्रदर्शन में भागीदारी बढ़ाए रखने का नया तरीका निकाला है। आंदोलन को लंबा खिंचता देख अब रोटेशनल व्यवस्था शुरू कर रहे हैं।

जो किसान पहले दिन से गए हुए हैं अब वे ट्रालियों में लौट रहे हैं और उन्हीं ट्रालियों में दूसरे नए किसान धरना स्थल पर पहुंच रहे हैं। अब यह प्रक्रिया 8-8 दिन की बनाई जा रही है। साथ ही उन्हीं ट्राली मेें और राशन भी पहुंचाया जा रहा है। किसानों के इस आंदोलन में हरियाणा का पूरा समर्थन मिल रहा है। स्थानीय लोग पंजाब एवं हरियाणा के किसानों की एकजुटता और इनको मिलने वाली सुविधाओं को देख गदगद हैं।

सिंघु बार्डर से तीन किलोमीटर पहले पूरी रोड जाम है। फिलहाल किसानों की मांग एक ही है, पुरानी है और वही है। तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लिए जाएं। किसानों का कहना है कि दिल्ली जीतने तक यहीं बैठे रहेंगे। महिलाएं भी खुद बसों से दिल्ली जाने लगी हैं। पटियाला के दौण कलां के अलावा धरेड़ी जट्टा, चमारहेडी, आलमपुर, बोहड़पुर जन्हेडी समेत आसपास के कई गांवों की महिलाएं दिल्ली आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पहुंच गई हैं। दौण कलां की पंचायत मेंबर हरजीत कौर ने बताया कि पिछले करीबन 2 हफ्तों से ठंड में सड़कों पर बैठकर धरना दे रहे जो पुरुष थक गए हैं। उन्हें आराम देने के लिए घर भेज रहे हैं। वह पुरुषों की जगह दिल्ली में मोर्चा संभालेंगी।

हीटर और फॉगिंग का भी इंतजाम

धरना स्थल पर चारों तरफ लकड़ी के अलाव के साथ ही टेंट सिटी में स्टैंडिंग हीटर भी लगाए गए हैं। सर्दी से बचाने के इंतजाम के साथ साथ मच्छरों से निपटने की भी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। जगह-जगह फॉगिंग करवाई जा रही और कवर्ड वाले छोटे-छोटे टेंट हाउस बनाए जा रहे हैं। जिसमें एक या दो बंदे ही सो सकते हैं।

ट्रैक्टर की सर्विस और पार्ट्स फ्री

जहां पिछले कुछ दिनों से आंदोलन में हिस्सा लेने वाले लोगों के लिए लंगर, मेडिकल सुविधाएं, मिठाइयां आदि बांटी जा रही हैं। वहीं सेवा भाव से आए कुछ मैकेनिक ट्रैक्टर की फ्री सर्विस कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं छोटे-मोटे पार्ट्स भी फ्री में डालते हैं। पूरा दिन यहां ट्रैक्टर ठीक कराने वाले किसानों का जमावड़ा रहता है क्योंकि ज्यादातर किसान ट्रैक्टरों में ही पहुंचे हैं।

मृत किसानाें की तस्वीरें लेकर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचे...

किसान विरोधी नीतियों और सिर चढ़े कर्जे के कारण खुदकुशियां कर चुके पंजाब से किसानों के परिवार के 3000 मेंबर्स टिकरी बाॅर्डर पहुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों का समर्थन किया और मर चुके अपने परिजनों की तस्वीरों के साथ सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।

बॉर्डर पर बनी टेंट सिटी में बेबे, भाजी और ताऊजी जैसे शब्द ही गूंज रहे

बॉर्डर पर 40 किमी. में टेंट सिटी जैसा शहर बस गया है। इस एरिया में बाई जी, भाऊ जी, भाजी, बेबे, ताऊ जी शब्द ही गूंज रहे हैं। क्योंकि यहां पहुंचे ज्यादातर लोग पंजाब और हरियाणा से हैं। पंजाब की तो संस्कृति ही है अपने से बड़े को भाजी और बेबे कहने की और हरियाणा का ताऊ तो जग में फेमस है। जिधर देखो यही लोग हैं। इसलिए शब्द भी उनके अपने ही निकलते हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ केंद्र के खिलाफ मोर्चे मेें किसान यूनियनों को हर तरफ से लोग हौसला देते हैं, लेकिन कुछ युवाओं ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर संगीत लगा निराश किया है। बुधवार को स्टेज से किसान संगठनों ने युवाओं को लताड़ा, सेल्फी लेने से गाने बजाने से रोका।

किसान की मौत पर देंगे रुपये 50 हजार, 80 हजार डॉलर जमा हुए
इस किसान आंदोलन में जहां अलग-अलग किसान सड़क हादसों या अन्य तरह की मौत का शिकार हो चुके हैं, वहीं गुरुनानक लंगर सेवा सोसायटी इंटरनेशनल की ओर से एलान किया गया है कि हर ऐसे किसान के परिवार को 50 हजार रुपए और उनकी बेटियों तक की शादी उनकी संंस्था द्वारा की जाएगी। संगठन के प्रवक्ता बलविंद्र सिंह पखाे-के ने बताया कि उनके पास अलग-अलग देशों से पैसा आ रहा है, अब तक 80 हजार यूएस डॉलर एकत्र हो चुके हैं। सारा पैसा इसी आंदोलन में लगाया जाएगा।

