क्रिसमस:कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश देगा मास्क वाला सेंटा क्लॉज केक,केक के बिना अधूरी है खुशी, प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, सेंटा थीम वाले डिजाइनर केक की मांग

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
मनप्रीत कौर | क्रिसमस को लेकर बाजार में उत्साह का माहौल बन चुका है। इस त्योहार की तैयारी के लिए बाजार में खरीदारी हो रही है। क्रिसमस पर गिफ्ट के लिए जितना बेसब्री से इंतजार सेंटा क्लॉज का रहता है, उतना ही इंतजार और अहमियत क्रिसमस ट्री और केक की भी है। ऐसे में केक न हो ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता। क्रिसमस केक और कप केक से इस पर्व का मजा और भी दोगुना हो जाता है।

इस वजह से क्रिसमस पर केक की मांग बढ़ गई है और प्री-बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है। होम बेकर्स से लेकर बेकरी संचालक ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए विभिन्न तरह के डिजाइनर केक बना रहे हैं, क्योंकि क्रिसमस पर सिंपल की बजाय क्रिसमस थीम बेस्ड केक की ज्यादा डिमांड होती है। इस साल भी सेंटा, स्टार्स बॉल्स, क्रिसमस कप केक, क्रिसमस हट केक, क्रिसमस ट्री के आकार के केक और कप केक के ऑर्डर हो रहे हैं। क्रिसमस में चेरी केक, बटर ड्राई फ्रूट केक, चॉकलेट पल्म केक, बटर आल्मंड केक, फ्रूट केक, वॉल्नट केक सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किया जाता है।

सेंटा अच्छा उदाहरण पेश कर मास्क पहनने को करेंगे प्रेरित

होम बेकर श्रुति महाजन कहती हैं कि केक को थीम के साथ अपनी पसंद के अनुसार कस्टमाइज कर सभी को आकर्षित किया जा सकता है। क्रिसमस का त्योहार जब आता है तो सभी चाहते हैं कि इसे बेहद खास बनाया जाए तो उसके लिए केक में भी कुछ खास मांग की जाती है। हर बार सेंटा क्लॉज के फेस, क्रिसमस ट्री जैसे डिजाइन के केक बनाती थी, लेकिन इस बार इनके साथ ही कुछ अलग ट्राई करते हुए क्रिसमस पर कुछ खास तैयारी की है। कोरोना संकट के बीच बचाव में मास्क की बहुत अहमियत है, लेकिन कुछ लोग मास्क पहनने में आनाकानी करते हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने मास्क वाला सेंटा क्लॉज केक बनाया है, जो लोगों को मास्क

पहनने का संदेश देगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें लगा कि सेंटा थीम तो रखनी ही है, क्यों न मास्क वाला सेंटा क्लॉज बनाया जाए। इस केक से सेंटा लोगों के सामने एक अच्छा उदाहरण पेश कर मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित कर सकते हैं। इस तरह के केक को किसी भी फ्लेवर में कस्टमाइज करवाया जा सकता है। क्रिसमस थीम पर मिनी केक के अलावा डेट्स और वॉलनट केक भी मांग है।

