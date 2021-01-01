पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Sevadar Discharged From Hospital, Baba's Condition Improves, Police Checks On CCTV Footage

अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज:सेवादार को मिली अस्पताल से छुट्टी, बाबा की हालत में सुधार, सीसीटीवी फुटेज पर अटकी पुलिस की जांच

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
बाबा कमलदीप शर्मा - Dainik Bhaskar
बाबा कमलदीप शर्मा
  • फिल्लौर के बाबा को मंदिर में गोली मारने का मामला

फिल्लौर के गांव भरसिंहपुर के काली माता मंदिर में घुसकर बाबा कमलदीप शर्मा उर्फ प्रज्ञान मुनि उदासीन को गोली मारने के मामले में पुलिस की जांच अब सीसीटीवी पर अटक गई है। पुलिस को जो फुटेज मिली है, उसमें बाइक का नंबर साफ नहीं आ रहा। लिहाजा पुलिस उस पहलू से आगे बढ़ ही नहीं पा रही। वहीं, पुलिस जिन लोकल एंगलों पर काम कर रही थी, उसमें भी कुछ निकलकर अभी तक नहीं आ पाया है। उधर, गोली लगने से घायल हुई सेवादार सिमरन को मंगलवार डीएमसी अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है, जबकि बाबा को अभी कुछ दिन और अस्पताल में रखा जाएगा।

पुलिस की टीमों ने टेक्नीकल स्टाफ की मदद से सोशल साइटों को भी खंगालना शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि वहां से भी कोई कामयाबी हाथ नहीं लग पाई। गौर हो कि 31 जनवरी की सुबह दो बाइक सवार नकाबपोशों ने मंदिर में घुसकर बाबा को गोलियां मारकर फरार हो गए थे। आरोपियों ने 6 गोलियां चलाई थी।

