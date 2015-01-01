पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • SGPC Operates On The Principle Of 'Sangat Hi Supreme', Which Dashmesh's Father Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj Gave Us

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसजीपीसी के 100 साल पर विशेष:‘संगत ही सर्वोच्च’ के सिद्धांत पर एसजीपीसी चलती है, जोकि दशमेश पिता गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी महाराज ने हमें दिया

पंजाब35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिखों की सबसे बड़ी धार्मिक संस्था के बारे में 93 साल के परकाश सिंह बादल ने भास्कर के लिए लिखा
  • 15 नवंबर को शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के 100 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस मौके पर 5 बार के मुख्यमंत्री रहे परकाश सिंह बादल ने एसजीपीसी के गौरवमयी इतिहास के संबंध में खुलकर विचार साझा किए

(परकाश सिंह बादल)
शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी दुनियाभर में सिख समुदाय की धार्मिक-राजनीतिक भावनाओं का प्रतीक है। यह खालसा पंथ का गौरव है। एसजीपीसी का महत्व धर्मस्थलों के प्रबंधन से कहीं आगे है। इसने हमेशा पंथ की धार्मिक पहचान को बनाए रखा है। ‘संगत ही सर्वोच्च है’ के सिद्धांत पर एसजीपीसी चलती है, जोकि दशमेश पिता श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी महाराज द्वारा हमें दिया गया है। खालसा पंथ ने धर्मों के इतिहास में पूरे विश्व में ऐसा उदाहरण पेश किया है, जहां धार्मिक मामले किसी धार्मिक लोगों द्वारा तय नहीं किए जाते बल्कि पूरी सिख संगत एसजीपीसी के माध्यम से व्यक्त करती है।

100वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए एकजुट होकर गुरुओं के सिद्धांतों का सम्मान और आदर किया जाए

सिख समुदाय में हर किसी को धार्मिक गतिविधियां चलाने का हक
यह सिख समुदाय के लिए गर्व की बात है, जिसमें हर किसी सदस्य को धार्मिक गतिविधियों को चलाने का हक है। यहां एकाधिकार नहीं है। सभी जानते हैं, एसजीपीसी सिखों के बलिदानों के बाद अस्तित्व में आई। खुद को महंत कहलाने वाले लालची व भ्रष्ट लोगों से गुरुधामों को वापस लिया गया था। ऐसे लोगों से गुरुधामों को छुड़वाने के लिए सिख समुदाय ने कड़ा और लंबा संघर्ष किया है। एसजीपीसी का गठन इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि खुद को नियुक्त करने वाले ऐसे लोगों को हटाना था, जिन्होंने जबरन गुरुधामों पर कब्जा कर रखा था। इनमें सचखंड श्री दरबार साहिब, हरमंदिर साहिब भी शामिल थे।

गुरुधामों पर कब्जा करने वालों को था सरकार का सर्मथन
इन तत्वों के पास तत्कालीन सरकार का समर्थन था, क्योंकि सरकार सिख समुदाय की स्वतंत्र व धार्मिक पहचान को नष्ट करने के अपने एजेंडे को बढ़ावा देने के लिए इनका इस्तेमाल कर सकती थी। इतना ही नहीं, आजादी के बाद षड्यंत्र रचने पर नियंत्रण नहीं किया ताकि सिख समुदाय के धार्मिक मामलों को कंट्रोल किया जा सके। कांग्रेस सरकार ने इन तत्वों का इस्तेमाल किया और उन्हें एसजीपीसी चुनावों में प्रायोजित किया, लेकिन सिख समुदाय ने उन्हें हर बार करारी हार दी और शिअद के उम्मीदवारों को चुना।

एसजीपीसी को खत्म कर बोर्ड बनाने की धमकी भी दी थी....
चुनावों को अपने हिसाब से तय करने में नाकाम साबित होने के बाद सरकार ने एसजीपीसी को खत्म कर बोर्ड बनाने की धमकी दी। लेकिन सिख संगत ने इस चाल को नाकाम कर दिया। बीते कुछ सालों में खालसा पंथ के दुश्मन दोबारा सक्रिय हो गए हैं। उन्होंने अपने आकाओं की रणनीति को अपना लिया है। यह लोग खालसा पंथ के चयनित नुमाइंदों को बदनाम करने को प्रोपोगेंडा व मशीनरी इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।

साजिश रचने वालों ने हारने के बाद भी नहीं मानी हार
ऐसे लोगों को एसजीपीसी के जनरल हाउस में चुने गए लोगों का मजबूरी में आदर करना पड़ रहा है। मुझे अपने गुरु साहिबान पर पूरा भरोसा है। गुरुओं और सिख संगत की वजह से शिअद को 100 साल पूरे होने जा रहे हैं। शिअद के विरोधियों को हमेशा सिख संगत ने हराया है। लेकिन इन तत्वों ने कभी हार मंजूर नहीं की और सिख पंथ के खिलाफ कभी साजिश रचना बंद नहीं किया। चाहे चुनाव एसजीपीसी के जनरल हाउस में ही क्यों नहीं हुए हों।

100वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने के लिए गुरुओं के सिद्धांतों पर करें अमल
एसजीपीसी की 100वीं वर्षगांठ मनाने का सबसे अच्छा ढंग यह होगा कि पूर्व में मिले सिद्धांतों का आदर किया जाए। इसमें सबसे बड़ा सिद्धांत संगत का सम्मान किया जाए। खालसा पंथ को आगे बढ़ाने का सबसे बेहतर तरीका यह है कि संगत को गुरु साहिबान पर विश्वास रखना चाहिए। पिछले 100 सालों में जब पूरा सिख समुदाय एकजुट रहा तब गुरु साहिबान का सभी को आशीर्वाद मिला। एक दूसरे के बारे में गलत बोलना अपने गुरुओं का निरादर करना है।

नई पीढ़ी द्वारा सिद्धांतों को भूलने पर जताई चिंता
नई पीढ़ी एसजीपीसी द्वारा निर्धारित उन सिद्धांतों को भूल रही है, जिन्हें सिख संगत व मास्टर तारा सिंह, बाबा खड़क सिंह जैसे दिग्गजों ने बनाया था। यह चिंताजनक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें