I feel that only PSGPC can manage Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib as they understand dignity & culture of that place. I request Pak govt to take back its decision. DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa will meet Pak Ambassador & hand him our letter: SGPC President Gobind Singh Longowal https://t.co/tKw20eCVaV pic.twitter.com/cPDFT2KGlp