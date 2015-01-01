पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • SGPC President Gobind Singh Longowal Condemned Pakistan's Decision On Kartarpur Sahib Management

श्री करतारपुर साहिब:पाकिस्तान ने पीएसजीपीसी से छीनी प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी, एसजीपीसी अध्यक्ष बोले- गलत फैसला

अमृतसर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाकिस्तान स्थित श्री करतारपुर साहिब
  • करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा के प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी पाकिस्तान सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी से छीनी
  • भारत में हो रहा पाकिस्तान के इस फैसले का विरोध, एसजीपीसी और डीएसजीएमसी ने की कड़ी निंदा

श्री करतारपुर साहिब को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने अब एक नई चाल चली है, जिसका भारत में विरोध किया जा रहा है। दरअसल, पाक सरकार ने फैसला लिया है कि श्री करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा का प्रबंधन अब पाकिस्तान सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (पीएसजीपीसी) नहीं देखेगी। बल्कि इसकी जिम्मेदारी अब ईटीपीबी (Evacuee Trust Property Board) को सौंपी गई है।

वहीं शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गोबिंद सिंह लौंगोवाल ने पाकिस्तान के इस फैसले की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा की है। एसजीपीसी अध्यक्ष का कहना है कि पाकिस्तान की सरकार ने गलत फैसला लिया है। इसे तुरंत वापस लिया जाना चाहिए। करतारपुर साहिब का प्रबंधन पीएसजीपीसी ही देख सकती है। क्योंकि वह सिख संगत की भावनाओं और करतारपुर साहिब के महत्व को अच्छे से समझती है।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने पत्र जारी करके निंदा की

विदेश मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार ने भी श्री करतापुर साहिब के प्रबंधन को लेकर लिए गए पाकिस्तान सरकार के फैसले की निंदा की है। मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी पत्र जारी करके कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान का फैसला सिख संगत की आस्था और धार्मिक भावनाओं के खिलाफ है। इस तरह के फैसले पाकिस्तान सरकार की पोल खोलते हैं। इन हरकतों से पाकिस्तान का असली चेहरा दुनिया के सामने उजागर होता है।

डीएसजीएमसी ने फैसले को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया

दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी (डीएसजीएमसी) के अध्यक्ष मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने भी पाकिस्तान के फैसले को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया है। सिरसा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने गुरुद्वारे का प्रबंधन एक सिख संगठन से छीनकर आईएसआई के संगठन ईटीपीबी को सौंपकर गलत किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें