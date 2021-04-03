पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन अर्लट:दुकानदार की आईडी हैक कर संपर्क में आने वाले दाेस्ताें से मांगी मदद, दो से 10-10 हजार रुपए ठगे

पठानकोट2 घंटे पहले
  • सोशल मीडिया पर ऑनलाइन ठगी के केस बढ़ रहे, प्रयोग में सावधानी बरतें

डल्हौजी रोड स्थित मोहल्ला जगत नगर के रहने वाले करियाना एंड कंफेक्शनरी (सिंबल चौक से पहले) दुकानदार अजय की किसी ने साेशल आईडी हैककर ली। साेशल साइट्स पर उसकी फोटो लगाकर उसके संपर्क में रहने वाले दोस्तों से चैटिंग की। चैटिंग के जरिए हालचाल जानने के बाद उसके संपर्क में रहने वाले दाेस्ताें से कहा कि उसकाे 10 हजार रुपए की जरूरत है। उन्हाेंने गूगल पे और फोन पे की मदद से रुपए

डालने काे कहा। दुकानदार के दो दोस्तों ने अजय समझकर 10-10 हजार रुपए गुगल और फोन पे कर दिए। जब दुकानदार अजय को उसके अन्य दोस्तों के फोन आने लगे कि पैसों की क्या जरूरत पड़ गई है तो उसे समझ में आया कि किसी ने उसकी आईडी हैक कर उसपर उसकी फोटो लगाकर साेशल साइट्स पर उसके संपर्क में रहने वाले दोस्तों से पैसे मांग रहा है। दुकानदार अजय ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से की।

जब उसके दोस्तों ने दुकानदार काे फाेन कर कंफर्म किया ताे पता चला कि उसकी आईडी हैक कर फोटो लगाकर मांगी रकम

उसके बाद अजय ने फेसबुक पर मैसेज डालकर सम्पर्क में रहे लोगों से अपील की है कि किसी नौसरबाजों ने उसकी आईडी हैक कर उसकी फोटो लगाकर पैसों की मांगकर ठगी कर रहा है। कोई पैसे न डलवाए। उन्होंने पुलिस से मांग रखी हैं कि ऐसे करने वाले नौसरबाजों को जल्द पकड़ा जाए। इससे पहले भी ठगी करने वाले नौसरबाजों ने ऐसे चाल चलकर बीजेपी नेता अनिल रामपाल, कांग्रेसी नेता राकेश बबली समेत कई लोगों की आईडी हैक कर उनकी फोटो लगाकर पैसे मांगने की शिकायत आ चुकी है। इतना ही नहीं लाेग साेशाल मीडिया पर भी पाेस्ट डालकर अवेयर करते हैं कि अगर काेई साेशल मीडिया पर पैसे मांगें ताे न दें।

बता दें कि पठानकोट निवासी महिला की एक व्यक्ति से साेशल साइट से दाेस्ती हुई। वह व्यक्ति अपनी माता की बीमारी और विदेश जाने का बहाना बनाकर महिला से रुपए लेता रहा। महिला के मुताबिक उक्त व्यक्ति उससे 4 लाख 35 हजार रुपए की ठगी की।

