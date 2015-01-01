पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Solid Waste Management Incomplete On Paper On Agenda free Pollution, No Ban On Plastics Too

वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट:एजेंडा प्रदूषणमुक्त करना पर कागजों में सिमटा काम सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट अधूरा, प्लास्टिक पर भी रोक नहीं

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यावरण समिति की मीटिंग में नहीं पहुंचे आरटीए और पर्यावरण योजना अफसर, डीसी हुए खफा

जिला स्तरीय पर्यावरण समिति की 7वीं मीटिंग डीसी वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा की अगुवाई में मंगलवार को बचत भवन में हुई। इसमें जल-वायु प्रदूषण रोकने, सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट, ई-वेस्ट, बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट, ट्रीटेड सीवरेज का इस्तेमाल सिंचाई योजनाओं को लागू करने और इससे जुड़े मुद्दों को शामिल किया गया। डीसी ने चेयरमैन होने के नाते पीपीसीबी और निगम अफसरों से बताए एजेंडे पर कितना काम किया है, इसकी समीक्षा की। हालांकि कागजों में निगम-पीपीसीबी ने बेहतर काम दिखाया, लेकिन जमीनी हकीकत कुछ और ही है। काम कागजों में ही सिमटा है।

सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट अधूरा और प्लास्टिक पर भी रोक नहीं लगाई जा सकी है। वहीं, मीटिंग में आरटीए सेक्रेटरी और जिला पर्यावरण योजना अफसर नहीं पहुंच। इस पर डीसी ने नाराजगी जताते हुए नोटिस लिया कि जिला वातावरण कमेटी की मीटिंग में संबंधित सभी विभागों प्रमुखों का होना यकीनी बनाया जाएग। अगर कोई मीटिंग में नहीं आ सकता है तो उसे पहले मंजूरी लेनी होगी। इसके अलावा डीसी ने आदेश दिए कि इस

बार एजेंडे में रखे काम कितने हो पाए, उनकी पूरी प्रगति रिपोर्ट भी अगली मीटिंग में संबंधित अफसरों से ली जाएगी। इस मौके पर एडीसी (डी) संदीप कुमार, एडिशनल क मिश्नर निगम रिशीपाल सिंह, पीपीसीबी सीनियर एन्वायरनमेंट इंजीनियर संदीप बहल अफसर मौजूद रहे।

डीसी बोले- बताए एजेंडों पर विभाग ने कितना काम किया, अगली मीटिंग में देखेंगे प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट

सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांटों का नियमित संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश
मीटिंग में पीपीसीबी, नगर निगम, हेल्थ, ड्रेनेज, लोकल बॉडीज, खेतीबाड़ी विभाग के अफसर मौजूद रहे। मीटिंग में चेयरमैन के तौर पर डीसी ने निगम को सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांटों का नियमित और कुशल संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए, नए एसटीपी और पुरानों की अपग्रेडेशन यकीनी बनाने, नाले में सॉलिड वेस्ट को रोकने, उल्लंघन करने वालों पर सख्ती की जाए। एनजीटी की हिदायतों के अनुसार स्लॉटर हाउस का रेडरिंग प्लांट अगले दो महीनों में पूरा किया जाए, 100 फीसदी सोर्स सेग्रीगेशन, प्रोसेसिंग को यकीनी बनाई जाए, बल्क वेस्ट जेनरेटरों लगवाए जाएं। डीडीपीओ को हिदायतें जारी कि करीब 20 गावों का गंदा पानी सीधे सतलुज दरिया में गिराया जा रहा है, उसे रोका जाए।

जानिए मीटिंग में पेश किए एजेंडों की हकीकत

{जल प्रदूषण रोकथाम: बुड्ढे नाले में अब भी सीवरेज बाईपास का पानी जा रहा है। निगम के एसटीपी सही काम नहीं कर रहे हैं। सॉलिड वेस्ट गिरने से रोका नहीं जा रहा। यहां तक कि निगम के कूड़ा डंप बुड्ढे नाले के किनारे बने हैं। डेयरियों का गारबेज सीधे नाले में गिर रहा है। {वायु प्रदूषण रोकथाम: इंडस्ट्री का काला धुआं आज तक बंद नहीं हुआ। सड़क पर डीजल ऑटो सरेआम प्रदूषण फैला रहे हैं। कूड़े के ढेर रोजाना खाली प्लॉट में जलाए जा रहे हैं। सड़कों पर धूल-मिट्‌टी उठती है। एक बार खोदी सड़क समय पर नहीं बनती। सड़कों पर झाड़ू लगाते समय पानी का छिड़काव नहीं हो रहा। हैवी वाहनों के प्रेशर हॉर्न पर पीपीसीबी की कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही। {सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट: 100 फीसदी सोर्स सेग्रीगेशन नहीं हुआ, वेस्ट का ढेर वैसे ही लगा है। प्लास्टिक पर बैन नहीं लगा पाए। खुले में कूड़ा डंप बने हैं। कूड़ा क्लेक्शन पॉइंट कच्चे हैं। दीवारें न बनने से कूड़ा डंप पर आवारा जानवरों की भरमार है। सीएंडडी वेस्ट सड़कों पर दिखता है। एटुजेड का ढंग से काम नहीं हो पाया। {ई-वेस्ट: सालों से सिर्फ कागजों में चर्चा ही चल रही है। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन का यह अहम हिस्सा भी और ई-वेस्ट प्रबंधन जरूरी है, लेकिन इसके लिए निगम ने प्लानिंग ही नहीं की। कुछ समय पहले भले ही ई-वेस्ट गारबेज कलेक्शन पॉइंट बनाने को निगम के तत्कालीन हेल्थ अफसर ने बात रखी, लेकिन उसे किसी ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया। {बायो-मेडिकल वेस्ट: गली-मोहल्लों में चल रहे क्लीनिक पर आज तक ऐसा कोई सर्वे ही नहीं हो पाया कि उन क्लीनिक का बायो-मेडिकल वेस्ट आखिर जा कहां जा रहा है। बड़े अस्पतालों का तो निजी कंपनी को बायो-मेडिकल वेस्ट जाता है। {ट्रीट सीवरेज पानी: नियम तो ये बने हैं कि जो पानी ट्रीट हो जाता है, उसे सिंचाई के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाए। मगर पिछले लंबे अर्से से एसटीपी में ट्रीट होने वाला पानी बुड्ढे नाले में ही बहाया जा रहा है।

