डीजीपी तक से शिकायत:एसपी पर उद्योगपति को थप्पड़ मारकर गोली मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप, डीजीपी से शिकायत

फिल्लौर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब पुलिस में एसपी रैंक के अधिकारी पर उद्योगपति को गोली मारने की धमकी देने, फोन छीनने और हाथ उठाने के आरोपों का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ित का कहना है कि उन्होंने न्याय के लिए डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता, डायरेक्टर पंजाब पुलिस फिल्लौर अकेडमी अनीता पुंज और डीसी घनश्याम थोरी को शिकायत दी है। मंगलवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उद्योगपति मनीष गुप्ता ने बताया कि पंजढेरां गांव में पुलिस अकेडमी के साथ उनकी 6 एकड़ जमीन है। जमीन के साथ अकेडमी और रेलवे की जमीन पर लोगों ने कब्जे कर रखे हैं।

पंजढेरां गांव में जमीन की निशानदेही के दौरान हुई घटना

कब्जों को लेकर इलाके के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने हाईकोर्ट में पिटीशन दायर कर दी। हाईकोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार, डीसी जालंधर व पंजाब पुलिस अकेडमी के अधिकारियों को तलब कर लिया। तीन दिन पहले पंजाब पुलिस अकेडमी के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर (जनरल) गुरतेजिंदर सिंह औलख उक्त जमीन की निशानदेही करवाने के लिए कानूनगो व पटवारी के साथ वहां पहुंच गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने निशानदेही पर आपत्ति जताई लेकिन किसी अधिकारी ने उनकी बात नहीं सुनी।

मजबूरी में उन्होंने निशानदेही की वीडियोग्राफी शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद जीएस औलख ने पहले फोन छीना और फिर थप्पड़ मारे। इसके बाद उन्होंने गोली मारने की धमकी भी दी। गुप्ता ने बताया कि तीन दिन वे भूमिगत रहे और फिर डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता, पंजाब पुलिस अकेडमी की डायरेक्टर अनीता पुंज व डिप्टी कमिश्नर जालंधर को शिकायत दी है।

इस बारे जब पंजाब पुलिस अकेडमी के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर (जनरल) गुरतेजिंदर सिंह औलख ने बताया कि आरोप निराधार हैं। जिस वक्त वे जमीन की निशानदेही करवा रहे थे, तब कानूनगो, पटवारी के अलावा एकेडमी के दो और अधिकारी भी वहां पर मौजूद थे।

