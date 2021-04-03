पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का टीका:197 हेल्थ कर्मियों व अधिकारियों सहित एसएसपी ने भी लगवाई कोविड वैक्सीन

टीकाकरण करवाते एसएसपी अखिल चौधरी।
  • इधर, 12 की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव, 4 लोग स्वस्थ हुए

जिले में वीरवार को 12 लोगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई जबकि 4 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हुए हैं। सीएमओ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में वीरवार को 4 महिलाओं समेत 12 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें रोपड़ की 37 वर्षीय महिला, 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, चमकौर साहिब की 30 वर्षीय महिला, 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मोरिंडा की 30 वर्षीय महिला,18 वर्षीय लड़का, 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, नंगल का 69 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 21 वर्षीय महिला की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि वीरवार को सेहत विभाग द्वारा 441 आरटी-पीसीआर, ट्रूनेट 0, आरएटी 3 सैंपल और कुल 444 लोगों के सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जबकि 817 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है। इससे अब रोपड़ जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 67 हो गई है। सेहत विभाग द्वारा कुल 1,23,024 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए भेजे जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 1,19,822 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई है और 441 लोगों की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग है। कुल 3550 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक 3311 लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं और 172 की मौत हो चुकी है।

डीसी सोनाली गिरि ने बताया कि जिले में वीरवार को 7 हेल्थ सेंटरों पर 197 हेल्थ वर्करों व विभागीय अधिकारियों का टीकाकरण किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल रोपड़ में 28, बीबीएमबी नंगल में 50, सरकारी अस्पताल नंगल में 16, सरकारी अस्पताल आंनदपुर साहिब में 27, सीएचसी चमकौर साहिब में 29, सीएचसी नूरपुरबेदी में 31 और मोरिंडा में 16 को वैक्सीन टीकाकरण किया गया।

वहीं एसएसपी अखिल चौधरी ने वैक्सीनेशन करवाई। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस विभाग के 7 जीओ, 42 एनजीओ और 31 ईपीओ ने टीकाकरण करवाया है। उन्होंने अन्य लोगों को भी कोविड के बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण करवाने की अपील की है।

