ड्रग रैकेट:जेल से नशे का नेटवर्क चलाने वालों के मोबाइल बरामद करने में जुटी एसटीएफ

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसटीएफ ने जेल प्रशासन को लिखा पत्र, फोन मिलना जरूरी

पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह के लिए जेल में बैठकर नशे का नेटवर्क चला रहे केवल कृष्ण और हरमिंदर उर्फ सैंटी के मोबाइल रिकवर करवाने के लिए एटीएफ की ओर से जेल विभाग को पत्र लिखकर मोबाइल तलाशने की मांग की है। फिलहाल उन्हें कोई जवाब तो नहीं मिला। वहीं, आरोपी गुरदीप और रवि को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश करने के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया।

फिलहाल अब बड़ी जांच का विषय ये है कि आखिरकार मोबाइल कहां गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक गुरदीप की पूछताछ के आधार पर पुलिस ने आरोपी केवल कृष्ण और सैंटी को जेल से प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लिया था, क्योंकि वो ही गुरदीप के लिए जेल में बैठकर नशे की सप्लाई का काम मोबाइल के जरिए करते थे। लिहाजा उनसे मोबाइल रिकवर करना था, लेकिन उन्हें जेल से लाने के बाद भी उनसे मोबाइल जेल प्रबंधन रिकवर

नहीं कर पाई। काफी कोशिशों के बाद भी एसटीएफ को मोबाइल नहीं मिल पाए। क्योंकि उन्हें शक है कि मोबाइल फोन में उन सभी तस्करों के नंबर और डिटेल्स हैं। नशे का नेटवर्क चलाया जाता था, लेकिन जब पुलिस को मोबाइल नहीं मिले तो उन्होंने जेल प्रबंधन को पत्र लिखा है कि उन्हें मोबाइल खोजकर दिए जाएं, जिनका इस्तेमाल आरोपी करते थे।

जेल में मोबाइल चल रहे तो बड़ी जांच का विषय-अब ये जांच का विषय है कि आखिर जेल में चल रहे आरोपियों के मोबाइल आए कहां से? अगर आए तो अब वो मोबाइल कहां है, जबकि वो उसे चलाने वाले पुलिस की कस्टडी में थे। फिलहाल ये भी आशंका है कि जेल में आरोपियों की मदद कोई मुलाजिम कर रहा है, जोकि उनके मोबाइलों को संभालता है। ताकि उनके नशे के नेटवर्क के बारे में पुलिस को पता न चल पाए। बता दें कि अगर मोबाइल पुलिस के हाथ लगते हैं तो उससे कई बड़े चेहरे भी बेनकाब हो सकते हैं।

