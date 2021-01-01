पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

24 घंटे नहरी पानी योजना:प्लांट के लिए जमीन और रेट तय करने को बनाई सब कमेटी, 3 फरवरी तक देगी रिपोर्ट

लुधियाना38 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बनाने को आए 8 आवेदन पर काम शुरू

शहर के 95 वाॅर्डों के वासियों को कुछ सालों बाद 24 घंटे स्वच्छ नहरी पानी की सुविधा मिलने जा रही है। इस योजना को लेकर अब जमीनी स्तर पर काम भी दिखने लगा है। नहरी पानी योजना को लेकर डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा ने ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के लिए जमीन बेचने वालों के आए 8 आवेदनों को लेकर मीटिंग करते हुए एक टेक्निकल सब कमेटी का गठन किया है। ये सब कमेटी 8 लोगों द्वारा दिए गए जमीनों के आवेदनों अनुसार मौके पर जाकर फिजिबिलिटी चेक करेगी और जमीनों को देखने के बाद 3 फरवरी को डीसी के सामने रिपोर्ट पेश की जाएगी।

इसके उपरांत डिप्टी कमिश्नर द्वारा टेक्निकल सब कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार उस जमीन पर फाइनल मोहर लगाएंगे, जो कमेटी ने ओके की होगी। इसकी पुष्टि डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा द्वारा की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कमेटी में एसई हेडक्वार्टर, एसई नगर निगम, एक कंसल्टेंट, एक्सईएनल बीएंडआर, एक्सईएन सिधवां कनाल को शामिल किया गया है।

वर्ल्ड बैंक देगा 70% लोन, 30 फीसदी पंजाब सरकार करेगी खर्च

पहले फेज में ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट और ट्रांसमिशन लाइनें बिछेंगी -बता दें कि जमीन के फाइनल होने पर दो फेज में काम होगा। पहले फेज की प्रपोजल तैयार की गई, जिसमें 1072 करोड़ खर्च होंगे। प्रपोजल के मुताबिक 70 प्रतिशत पैसा वर्ल्ड बैंक देगा, जबकि 30 प्रतिशत पैसा पंजाब सरकार खर्च करेगी। यानी 750 करोड़ से पहले फेज में काम होने के लिए वर्ल्ड बैंक लोन देगा, जबकि 320 करोड़ रुपए पंजाब सरकार की शेयरिंग होगी। जबकि 20-22 करोड़ रुपए अलग से लैंड एक्वायर के लिए खर्च होना है, जिसके लिए पंजाब सरकार ने ही पैसा खर्च करना है।

ऐसे में इस प्राेजेक्ट की पहले फेज में लागत 1092 करोड़ रुपए होगी। गौर हो कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए वर्ल्ड बैंक की टीमों ने अनेकों बार शहर का दौरा किया और निगम की फाइनेंशियल कंडीशन की पूरी जानकारी एकत्रित की थी। जबकि जनवरी 2020 में प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर पीपीटी भी पेश हुई थी और उस समय इस प्रोजेक्ट की कुल लागत 3227 करोड़ रुपए बताई गई है। प्रोजेक्ट के पहले फेज में ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट और लुधियाना की मेन सड़कों पर 165 किमी की ट्रांसमिशन लाइनें बिछेंगी। शहर में 125 के करीब पानी की टंकियां बनेंगी, जिसके जरिए ही 95 वाॅर्डों में 24 घंटे पानी की सप्लाई होगी। जबकि ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के लिए गांव रामपुर में 50 एकड़ जमीन एक्वायर की जाएगी।

दूसरा फेज : नई लाइनें डलेंगी, पुरानी होंगी दुरुस्त-दूसरे फेज में शहर के अंदर पानी सप्लाई की नई लाइनें और पुरानी लाइनों को दुरुस्त करने, घरों में कनेक्शन देने और मीटरिंग सिस्टम को लागू करने के अलावा शहर के लिए नया सेटअप बनाया जाएगा। इसके जरिए ही शहर में पानी सप्लाई की चेन बनेगी। जबकि दूसरे फेज के लिए अभी प्रपोजल बनाया जा रहा है।

