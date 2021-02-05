पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदिग्ध हालात में पुलिस वाले की मौत:अचानक गिर पड़ा घर लौट रहा सिपाही, अस्पताल पहुंचाया तो डॉक्टर बोले-सॉरी नो मोर

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
लुधियाना का सिविल अस्पताल, जहां पुलिस वाले की मौत हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
लुधियाना का सिविल अस्पताल, जहां पुलिस वाले की मौत हो गई।
  • मृतक कांस्टेबल की पहचान तरनतारन के रहने वाले 28 साल के मनजिंदर सिंह के रूप में हुई
  • 4 महीने पहले विधायक संजय तलवार के साथ गनमैन तैनात रहा, फिर पुलिस लाइन में हो गई बदली

लुधियाना में गुरुवार देर रात पंजाब पुलिस के एक जवान की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि वह रात में घर लौट रहा था। रास्ते में लघुशंका के लिए रुका ही था कि अचानक जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। राहगीर उसे लेकर आनन-फानन में अस्पताल पहुंचे। वहां डॉक्टर्स ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मृतक कांस्टेबल की पहचान तरनतारन के रहने वाले 28 साल के मनजिंदर सिंह के रूप में हुई है। वह लुधियाना के जमालपुर इलाके में सरकारी क्वार्टर में रहता था। थाना जमालपुर के ASI हरजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक मनजिंदर करीब चार महीने पहले विधायक संजय तलवार के साथ गनमैन तैनात रहा था। इसके बाद उसकी बदली पुलिस लाइन में हो गई।

गुरुवार रात वह ड्यूटी से अपने घर की तरफ लौट रहा था। भामियां रोड स्थित DP कॉलोनी के बाहर वह लघुशंका निवृत्ति के लिए रुका था, इसी दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। ASI हरजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि फिलहाल मृतक के शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया गया है। मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दे दी गई है। उनके यहां आने के बाद शव का पोस्टमॉर्टम करा परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया गया।

