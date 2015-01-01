पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घुसपैठ की कोशिश:दिवाली की रात गुरदासपुर में सरहद पर देखे गए संदिग्ध; बीएसएफ ने की फायरिंग, खंगाला जा रहा है इलाका

गुरदासपुर3 मिनट पहले
दिवाली की रात पाकिस्तान की तरफ स पंजाबके रास्ते भारत में घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश की गई।
  • चकरी पोस्ट पर दिवाली की रात छह संदिग्ध देखे गए, कर रहे थे भारत में घुसने की कोशिश

पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। दिवाली की रात भारत में घुसपैठ की कोशिश की गई। बीएसएफ जवानों ने फायरिंग करके इस प्रयास को विफल कर दिया। वहीं अब पूरा इलाका खंगाला जा रहा है। गुरदासपुर जिले में चकरी पोस्ट पर दिवाली की रात छह संदिग्ध देखे गए।

बीएसएफ के जवाब गश्त पर थे कि उन्हें कुछ हलचल सुनाई दी। ललकारने पर हलचल तेज हो गई तो बीएसएफ के जवानों ने संदिग्धों पर फायरिंग की। गोलीबारी होने से संदिग्ध भाग गए। इसके बाद रात में ही तलाशी अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया था। चप्पा-चप्पा खंगाला जा रहा है।

सैन्य तैयारियों का जायजा लिया:पठानकोट में नरवणे बोले- घुसपैठ के प्रयासों का पाक को दिया जाएगा करारा जवाब

गौरतलब है कि जुलाई 2020 में थल सेना प्रमुख जनरल एमएम नरवणे जब जम्मू-पठानकोट सेक्टर का दौरा करने आए थे तो उन्होंने सैन्य अधिकारियों और जवानों को पाकिस्तान की ओर से संघर्ष विराम के उल्लंघन और घुसपैठ के प्रयासों का करारा जवाब देने के निर्देश दिए थे।

उन्होंने कहा था कि सरकार और सभी संबंधित एजेंसियां सीमा पार से छेड़े गए छद्म युद्ध और राष्ट्रविरोधियों का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए एकजुट होकर काम कर रहे हैं तथा आगे भी करते रहेंगे।

