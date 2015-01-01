पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन:दिनभर टाेल फ्री रहे, जयपुर हाईवे नहीं हुआ बंद, अन्नदाता कल से भूखा रहेगा,दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से 11:00 बजे से शुरू हाेगा

कुंडली बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहले
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट में किसान संगठनों की तीन याचिकाएं दायर, 16 दिसंबर को होगी सुनवाई

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने शनिवार को अपना आंदोलन तेज कर दिया। पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ टोल प्लाजा को आंदोलनकारी किसानों ने फ्री कर दिया। शुक्रवार की घोषणा के मुताबिक किसानों ने धरना दिया और टोल नहीं वसूलने दिया। हालांकि दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की याेजना एक दिन के लिए टाल दी गई।

अब दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे को रविवार काे बंद करेंगे। किसान 11 बजे बजे राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शुरू करेंगे। सिंघु बॉर्डर से संयुक्त किसान आंदोलन के नेता कमल प्रीत सिंह पन्नू ने कहा कि शाहजहांपुर से जयपुर-दिल्ली वाला जो रोड है, उसे रोकने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में किसान ट्रैक्टर मार्च करेंगे। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि वे सरकार से बातचीत को तैयार हैं पर पहले तीनाें कानून वापस लेने पर बात हाेगी। किसान नेताओं ने एलान किया कि 14 दिसंबर को किसान देशभर में जिला मुख्यालयों पर धरना देंगे। सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

हरियाणा के किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने कहा कि 19 दिसंबर को गुरु तेग बहादुर के शहीदी दिवस से किसान आमरण अनशन पर बैठेंगे। वहीं, किसानों की मांगों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीन याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई हैं। चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे, जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और जस्टिस वी राम सुब्रह्मण्यम की बेंच 16 दिसंबर को सुनवाई करेगी।

कुंडली-टिकरी बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा,बेड़ियों में बैरिकेड

सिंघु व टिकरी बॉर्डर पर आईबी और एनआईए लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हैं। आंदोलन को समर्थन देने आने वालों की रिपोर्ट तैयार कर सरकार को भेजी गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने सभी बॉर्डर और टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई है। किसानों द्वारा विशालकाय पत्थरों को घसीट ले जाने के बाद बैरिकेडिंग को भी बड़ी जंजीरों से बांधकर ताले लगाए गए हैं। फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने दिल्ली-हरियाणा के रास्तों में आने वाले 5 टोल प्लाजा पर 3500 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए हैं।

टोल फ्री होने से सूबे को रोजाना हो रहा 3 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा

किसान आंदोलन के कारण पंजाब में टोल शुल्क पहली अक्टूबर से नहीं वसूला जा रहा। इससे एनएचएअाई को रोजाना करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। सूबे में एनएच पर 25 टोल प्लाजा हैं। शनिवार को पूरे देश में कई जगह किसानों ने टोल वसूलने नहीं दिया।

मोदी बोले- नीति और नीयत से किसानों का हित चाहते हैं
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिक्की की 93वीं सालाना बैठक में किसान आंदाेलन का नाम लिए बिना कहा सरकार नीति और नीयत से किसानों का हित चाहती है। कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधारों का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसानों को होने वाला है। जितना खेती में निजी निवेश होना चाहिए था, दुर्भाग्य से उतना नहीं हुआ। उद्यमियों को आगे आना चाहिए।

केंद्र की बात जारी हुई तो मुंह न दिखा पाएं सीएम: सुखबीर

शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने शनिवार को रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल के ट्वीट का हवाला देकर कहा कि केंद्र सरकार अगर सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर के साथ हुई बातचीत को सार्वजनिक कर दे तो सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह के लिए लोगांे को मुंह दिखाना मुश्किल हो जाए।

दुष्यंत चौटाला ने जताई जल्द मसला हल होने की उम्मीद

हरियाणा में सरकार से समर्थन वापस लेने की अटकलों के बीच डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से मुलाकात के बाद कहा, सरकार के साथ जल्द 7वें दौर की बातचीत होगी और आपसी सहमति से हल निकलेगा।

