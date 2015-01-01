पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गार्ड के हौसले ने बचाई लूट:भगोड़े फौजी ने की थी एक्सिस बैंक के ATM को उखाड़कर ले जाने की कोशिश, 2 साथियों समेत गिरफ्तार

जालंधर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक्सिस बैंक का ATM लूटने की कोशिश करने वाले तीनों बदमाशों को पुलिस ने दबोच लिया।
  • गार्ड को बना लिया था बंधक, पर उसने सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए चंगुल से छूटकर मचाया शोर

जालंधर के गांव करतारपुर में भगोड़े फौजी ने दो साथियों के साथ मिलकर एक्सिस बैंक का ATM लूटने की कोशिश की थी। पुलिस ने सभी 3 लुटेरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उनसे वारदात में इस्तेमाल की गई सफारी गाड़ी भी बरामद कर ली गई है। जालंधर रूरल पुलिस के SSP संदीप कुमार गर्ग ने बताया कि 23-24 अक्टूबर की रात को कुछ अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने करतारपुर में एक्सिस बैंक के गार्ड को बंधक बनाकर एटीएम उखाड़ कर ले जाने की कोशिश की थी।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके जांच CIA स्टाफ को सौंप दी थी। तफ्तीश के बाद इंस्पेक्टर जरनैल सिंह की अगुवाई में CIA- वन की टीम ने वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान अमृतसर देहाती जिले के थाना कत्थूनंगल के अधीन आते गांव दुपाला के रहने वाले विक्रमजीत सिंह उर्फ विक्की, गांव सहिणेवाली के जगजीत सिंह और कप्तान सिंह के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस पूछताछ में कबूल किया गया है कि करतारपुर में एटीएम उखाड़ कर ले जाने की कोशिश उन्होंने ही की थी। पुलिस ने उनकी निशानदेही पर वारदात में इस्तेमाल की गई टाटा सफारी PB11AH 0055 को भी बरामद कर लिया है। आरोपी विक्रमजीत सिंह विक्की 12वीं की पढ़ाई के बाद फौज में भर्ती हो गया था, लेकिन वहां से भाग कर आ गया। जगजीत सिंह किराने की दुकान चलाता है और कप्तान सिंह का खेतीबाड़ी का काम करता है।

गार्ड ने दिखाई थी बहादुरी

करतारपुर में ATM उखाड़कर ले जाने की घटना के दिन खुरला किंगरा के रहने वाले अमरदीप सिंह बतौर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड नाइट ड्यूटी पर थे। रात करीब 2 बजे ना नंबर की सफारी गाड़ी में तीन नकाबपोश युवक आए। पहले उन्होंने ATM से पैसा निकालने की बात कही और फिर गार्ड अमरदीप सिंह को बंधक बनाकर ATM को उखाड़ने लगे। इसी दौरान मौका पाकर गार्ड अमरदीप सिंह उनके चंगुल से छूट निकला और शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। यह देख नजदीकी ATM में तैनात गार्ड ने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा होने लगे और खतरा भांपते हुए लुटेरे भाग निकले।

