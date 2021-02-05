पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Brave Girl Caught The Mobile Snatchers Scrambling At A Speed Of 80 Km For 7 Kilometers

बहादुर बेटी...:7 किलोमीटर तक 80 की स्पीड पर स्कूटी भगाकर छात्रा ने मोबाइल स्नैचरों को पकड़ा, हाथापाई भी की

गुरदासपुर11 मिनट पहले
प्रीतम लाल ने बेटी की बहादुरी पर नाज करते हुए कहा कि दीक्षा बचपन से ही ऐसी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • छात्रा ने लुटेरों की बाइक को ओवरटेक करके उनके आगे अपनी स्कूटी खड़ी कर दी

बहादुर बेटी की हिम्मत को सलाम, 7 किलोमीटर तक 80 की स्पीड से स्कूटी भगाई और मोबाइल स्नैचरों को पकड़ लिया। लड़की ने उनसे हाथापाई भी की और अपना मोबाइल उसे वापस मिल गया। फिर लोग जमा हो गए, जिन्हें देखकर लुटेरे फरार हो गए। हर कोई बहादुर बेटी की पीठ थपथपा रहा है कि वाह हिम्मत हो तो ऐसी।

मामला पंजाब के गुरदासपुर जिले का है। गांव खिचियां निवासी प्रीतम लाल की बेटी दीक्षा थापा गुरदासपुर में ट्यूशन पढ़ने जाती है। गुरुवार शाम को वह ट्यूशन से स्कूटी पर घर लौट रही थी कि रास्ते में पापा का फोन आ गया। स्कूटी रोककर वह फोन सुनने लगी। इतने में दो बाइक सवार आए और उसका मोबाइल छीन लिया।

बदमाश भागने लगे तो दीक्षा ने भी उनके पीछे स्कूटी दौड़ा दी। करीब 7 किलोमीटर तक दीक्षा ने स्नैचरों का पीछा किया। 80 की स्पीड से पीछा करके दीक्षा ने गांव भट्टियां के पास लुटेरों की बाइक को ओवरटेक करके उनके आगे अपनी स्कूटी खड़ी कर दी। यह देखकर स्नैचरों के होश उड़ गए। इसके बाद दीक्षा और लुटेरों के बीच हाथापाई भी हुई। इससे पहले कि लुटेरे कुछ कर पाते, आसपास के लोग दौड़े आए और लुटेरे मोबाइल सड़क पर फेंककर बाइक पर भाग निकले। हालांकि, छात्रा ने पुलिस को घटना की शिकायत नहीं दी है, मगर उसकी बहादुरी को लोग खूब सराह रहे हैं।

प्रीतम लाल ने बेटी की बहादुरी पर नाज करते हुए कहा कि दीक्षा बचपन से ही ऐसी है। उसमें हर मुश्किल से लड़कर जीतने का जज्बा है। लुटेरे का मुकाबला करके उसने अपनी बहादुरी का प्रमाण दिया है। वह बेटी नहीं, बेटा है। हमें भी बेटियों को कमजोर नहीं समझना चाहिए, बल्कि उनमें लड़ने का जज्बा पैदा करना चाहिए। DSP सुखपाल सिंह से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि छात्रा से हुई छीनाझपटी की वारदात की अभी शिकायत नहीं मिली है। अगर शिकायत मिलती है तो मामले की गहनता से जांच करवाएंगे।

