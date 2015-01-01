पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • The Civil Surgeon Of Amritsar Summoned By The Women Commission; Pregnant Lady Delivery Video Captured By Doctor And He Released It Publically

डॉक्टर की करतूत पर कड़ा एक्शन:अमृतसर के सिविल सर्जन को महिला आयोग ने तलब किया; महिला की डिलीवरी का बनाया था वीडियो, कर दिया था सावर्जनिक

अमृतसर20 मिनट पहले
महिला आयोग ने सिविल सर्जन के साथ पांच अन्य डॉक्टरों को भी तलब किया है। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • एक मिनट के वीडियो में डॉ. डिलीवरी करते नजर आ रहे हैं, महिला का चेहरा भी साफ दिख रहा है

पंजाब के अमृतसर जिले के सिविल सर्जन ने एक ऐसी करतूत कर दी, जिस वजह से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की खूब किरकिरी हो रही है। मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए डॉक्टर को अब महिला आयोग ने नोटिस जारी करके तलब कर लिया है। उनके साथ पांच अन्य गायनी डॉक्टर व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अमृतसर के डायरेक्टर को भी नोटिस दिया गया है। सभी को 24 नवंबर को आयोग की चेयरपर्सन मनीषा गुलाटी के समक्ष पेश होना है।

वहीं सिविल सर्जन की इस करतूत पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संज्ञान लिया है। विभाग की डायरेक्टर डॉ. प्रभदीप कौर जौहल ने सख्त रवैया अपनाते हुए कहा कि यह गलत है और किसी डॉक्टर को ऐसा करने का अधिकार नहीं है। हर डॉक्टर को मालूम है कि गर्भवती महिला की डिलीवरी की वीडियोग्राफी नहीं की जा सकती। यह गर्भवती महिलाओं की निजता का हनन है। डॉक्टर के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि सिविल सर्जन नवदीप सिंह ने मंगलवार को चार महिलाओं की डिलीवरी की थी। उनके साथ अस्पताल की गायनी डॉ. सितारा, डॉ. रोमा, डॉ. गुरपिंदर, डॉ. मीनाक्षी भी थे। इन्होंने डिलीवरी का वीडियो बनाया और फिर इसे प्रेस नोट के साथ सावर्जजनिक कर दिया। एक मिनट के वीडियो में डॉ. नवदीप सिंह महिला की डिलीवरी करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसमें महिला का चेहरा भी साफ नजर आ रहा है।

