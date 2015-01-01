पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Coldest In The Plains Of The Country, Amritsar With 2 Degree Colder Than Shimla, Colder Than Cold Punjab

शीतलहर:देश के मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे ठंडा,अमृतसर 2 डिग्री के साथ शिमला से भी ठंडा, शीतलहर से ठिठुरा पंजाब

जालंधर26 मिनट पहले
दरबार साहिब

समूचा सूबा कड़ाके की ठंड की चपेट में है। पहाड़ों की ठंडक मैदानों में आ चुकी है। अमृतसर में रात का तापमान 2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम रहा। यह पारा देश के मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे कम आंका गया है। यहां अधिकतम पारा 8.2 डिग्री रहा। बुधवार को अमृतसर शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा। शिमला में दिन का पारा 11.7 जबकि रात का 2.6 डिग्री रहा। सूबे में तीन दिनों से अधिकतम पारा सामान्य से 8

डिग्री तक नीचे जा चुका है। आईएमडी के अनुसार अमृतसर, लुधियाना समेत कई इलाकों में विजिबिलिटी 25 मीटर से भी कम रही। अगले दो से तीन दिनों में प्रदेश में 2 से 3 डिग्री तक रात का तापमान कम होने के आसार हैं। ऐसे में संभावना जताई जा रही है कि पारा जमाव बिंदू तक भी जा सकता है। 17 से 19 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश में शीत लहर चल सकती है। कहीं-कहीं धुंध बढ़ सकती है।

सूबे में 1974 के बाद दूसरी बार दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में इतना गिरा तापमान

पीएयू मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके गिल ने बताया पीएयू के ऑल टाइम मौसम रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक 1974 के बाद ऐसा अब दूसरी बार देखने को मिला है कि दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में 16 दिसंबर को सूबे के जिलों में 10 डिग्री या इससे नीचे तापमान रिकाॅर्ड किया गया है जबकि 1974 में भी अधिकतम तापमान इसी तरह 10 डिग्री से नीचे कई जिलों में रिकाॅर्ड किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा-दिसंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में 10 डिग्री तक तापमान पहुंच जाता है, लेकिन दूसरे सप्ताह तक कम ही चांस होते हैं। साल 2014 में 19 और 20 दिसंबर को भी अधिकतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रिकाॅर्ड किया गया है।

अमृतसर का पारा... 10 साल में 2 बार माइनस में रहा अमृतसर में 2010 के बाद दो बार रात का पारा दिसंबर में माइनस में रहा है। 25 दिसंबर 2015 को -0.3 डिग्री था 30 दिसंबर 2011 को -2.1 डिग्री था। 9 दिसंबर 1996 को रात का पारा -3.6 डिग्री रहा था, जाे अब तक रिकार्ड है।

प्रमुख शहरों मेंरात का तापमान...

{दो उड़ानें, 1 ट्रेन रद्द...
अमृतसर से दिल्ली व मुंबई की फ्लाइट रद्द हुईं, जबकि रेलवे ने अमृतसर-हरिद्वार के बीच चलने वाली ट्रेन 31 दिसंबर तक रद्द, जबकि 5 जोड़ी ट्रेनों के फेरों में भी कमी की गई है।

