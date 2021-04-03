पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  The Corporation Will Purchase 200 E rickshaws In The First Phase Of Intelligent Traffic Lights At 28 Intersections

नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम:28 चौराहों पर लगेंगी इंटेलिजेंट ट्रैफिक लाइटें पहले चरण में 200 ई-रिक्शा खरीदेगा निगम

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वायु प्रदूषण रोकने पर खर्च होंगे 26 करोड़, डीपीआर तैयार

शहर में प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हवा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार लाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम के तहत पीपीसीबी के जरिए नगर निगम को 26 करोड़ फंड जारी किया है। इसके तहत निगम ने हवा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार लाने के लिए 31 मार्च तक किए जाने वाले प्रबंधों को लेकर डीपीआर तैयार करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इसके तहत मेयर कैंप ऑफिस में कैबिनेट मंत्री आशु, मेयर बलकार संधू, निगम कमिश्नर और

सीनियर एन्वायरमेंट अफसर संदीप बहल ने मीटिंग की। मेयर ने पुष्टि की कि डीपीआर में 28 चौराहों पर इंटेलिजेंट ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइटें, 200 ई-रिक्शा, 4 मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग मशीनें, 2 मिस्ट फॉगिंग मशीनें, स्मॉग टावर, डंप साइट के लिए अलग से फायर टेंडर लेने के लिए फाइनल मंजूरी दी है। बता दें कि यह प्रोग्राम 5 सालों के लिए तय किया गया है। हर साल वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर फंड और बढ़ेगा।

4 मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग मशीनें, कूड़े में लगी आग बुझाने को फायर टेंडर मिलेंगे

इन प्रमुख बिंदुओं पर करना होगा काम-

ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइटों पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों से वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने से रोकने को प्रबंध करने होंगे। कूड़े को आग लगाने की घटनाओं पर काबू पाना होगा। सड़कों पर उठती धूल-मिट्‌टी के उत्पन्न होने को खत्म करने के लिए मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग सिस्टम अपनाना होगा। अलग-अलग जगहों पर वायु प्रदूषण की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नई साइटों पर मशीनरी लगाई जाएगी। सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त करने रखने के लिए नया विकल्प तलाशना होगा। शहर में 100% कूड़े की सेग्रीगेशन करने के लिए बंदोबस्त करना होगा। कूड़े के प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट को पूरी क्षमता पर चलाना यकीनी बनाया जाएगा। वॉर्डों के सेकेंडरी गार्बेज पॉइंटों को खत्म कर उन्हें खूबसूरत बनाने पर काम करना होगा। प्रदूषण फैलाने वाली गाड़ियों, फैक्ट्रियों, डाइंग, वॉशिंग यूनिट और अन्य कॉमर्शियल गतिविधियों के जरिए वायु प्रदूषण फैलाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए बंदोबस्त करने होंगे। कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों पर उठने वाली धूल-मिट्‌टी को रोकने के लिए प्रबंध करने होंगे।

ये होंगे फायदे-

शहर के 28 चौराहे इंटेलिजेंट ट्रैफिक लाइटों से लैस होंगे, जो सोलर सिस्टम से चलेंगे। इनका काम ये होगा कि ये ऑटोमेटिक ट्रैफिक के लोड को देखकर काम करेंगी, ताकि चौराहों पर ज्यादातर देर तक वाहन खड़े न रहें और प्रदूषण कम हाेगा। चारों जोनों में मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग मशीन से सड़कों की सफाई आसान होगी। इससे पहले मिस्ट फॉगिंग मशीन से पानी का छिड़काव होगा, जिससे धूल नहीं उठेगी। चारों जोनो में स्मॉग टावर लगाए जाएंगे, जो प्रदूषण की गुणवत्ता को बताएगा। कूड़े के डंप पर आग लगने पर इसे तुरंत बुझाने के लिए पक्का फायर टेंडर काम आएगा। निगम के सफाई मुलाजिम ई-रिक्शा का प्रयोग करके डोर टू डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन भी करेंगे।

