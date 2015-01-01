पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग का गोला बनी कार:जालंधर में बीच सड़क फोर्ड आईकॉन में लगी भीषण आग, बाल-बाल बचे दो सगे भाई, कुछ मिनट पहले उतरे थे

जालंधर12 मिनट पहले
बीच सड़क कार में लगी भीषण आग
  • फैक्टरी जाने के लिए निकले थे दोनों भाई, धुआं उठते देखकर उतर गए थे कार से

पंजाब के जालंधर में फोर्ड आईकॉन कार में अचानक भीषण आग लग गई और वह देखते ही देखते आग का गोला बन गई। कार धू-धू करके पूरी तरह जल गई, लेकिन गनीमत ये रही कि कोई जन हानि नहीं हुई। कुछ मिनट पहले ही कार में सवार दो सगे भाई इससे उतर गए थे।

हादसा सूर्या एन्क्लेव में हुआ। दौड़ती कार से अचानक धुआं निकलने लगा। कार सवार भाइयों ने उतरकर देखा तो कार ने आग पकड़ ली। देखते ही देखते कार आग की लपटों से घिर गई। दोनों ने तुरंत दमकल विभाग को फोन किया तो गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया।

तब तक कार पूरी तरह जल चुकी थी। कार के मालिक अनिल गुप्ता ने बताया कि वह अपने भाई के साथ फैक्टरी जाने के लिए निकले थे। घर से कुछ ही दूर पहुंचे थे कि बोनट में से धुआं निकलने लगा तो वे दोनों कार से उतर गए। उन्होंने जैसे ही बोनट खोला, आग की लपटें निकलनी शुरू हो गईं। हाल ही में गाड़ी की सर्विस भी करवाई हुई थी। कोई दिक्कत भी नहीं थी, ऐसे में उन्हें समझ नहीं आया कि गाड़ी में आखिर आग कैसे लग गई।

