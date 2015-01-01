पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • The Man Caught With Drugs Put The Noose In The Kitchen Of Kambay Police Station, Kept The Case In Custody For 12 Hours

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाकी पर दाग:ड्रग्स के साथ पकड़े गए शख्स ने कंबाे थाने की रसोई में लगाया फंदा, 12 घंटे बिना केस रखा था हिरासत में

अमृतसर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रीतम सिंह जिन्होंने खुदकुशी की।
  • थाने में रातभर मुलाजिम मौजूद, फिर भी रात में हुए सुसाइड का पता सुबह चला
  • एसएसपी ने कंबो थाने के मुंशी जगरूप सिंह को सस्पेंड किया

अमृतसर देहाती के कंबो थाने की पुलिस पार्टी द्वारा ड्रग्स रखने के आरोप में पकड़े गए एक व्यक्ति ने शुक्रवार रात थाने में ही फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। मरने वाले का नाम प्रीतम सिंह था और उसकी उम्र 55 साल थी। प्रीतम सिंह मकाम गांव का रहने वाला था। अजनाला के डीएसपी बलदेव सिंह के अनुसार, पुलिस टीम ने शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे प्रीतम सिंह को नशीली गोलियों के साथ पकड़ा था जिसके बाद उसे कंबो थाने में रखा गया। देर रात इसी थाने की रसोई में लगे पंखे से प्रीतम सिंह ने फंदा लगा लिया।

हैरानी वाली बात है कि शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे प्रीतम सिंह को पकड़ने का दावा करने वाली कंबो थाना पुलिस ने शुक्रवार देर रात तक उसके खिलाफ कोई केस भी रजिस्टर्ड नहीं किया था। यानि उसे लगभग 12 घंटे से भी ज्यादा समय तक अवैध हिरासत में रखा हुआ था। यही नहीं, पुलिस थाने के अंदर हुए सुसाइड का पता सीनियर अफसरों को शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे चला।

उधर शनिवार सुबह घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर अमृतसर के ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट फर्स्ट क्लास (जेएमआईसी) राजन आहुजा कंबाे थाने पहुंचे और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। उसी दौरान प्रीतम सिंह के सुसाइड की खबर मिलते ही उसका परिवार भी मौके पर पहुंच गया। परिवार ने पुलिस पर प्रीतम सिंह की हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। केस की गंभीरता काे भांपते हुए पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। रविवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा। इस बीच अमृतसर देहाती एसएसपी ध्रुव दहिया के निर्देश पर कंबो थाने के मुंशी जगरूप सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया।

बड़ा सवाल...जब सुबह 11 बजे पकड़ लिया तो देर रात तक केस दर्ज क्यों नहीं किया

कंबाे थाने के एसएचओ यादविंदर सिंह के मुताबिक प्रीतम सिंह काे शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे पुलिस ने 300 नशीली गोलियों के साथ पकड़ा था। उसे थाने की हवालात में रखा गया। रात में प्रीतम सिंह ने तबीयत खराब हाेने की बात कही ताे थाने में मौजूद पुलिस मुलाजिम ने उसे हवालात से बाहर निकालकर रसोई में बैठा दिया। उसी बीच जब थाने में मौजूद मुलाजिम बाथरूम करने गया ताे प्रीतम सिंह ने रसाेई में लगे पंखे से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस मुलाजिमों काे घटना का पता शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे चला। उसके बाद अमृतसर के ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट फर्स्ट क्लास (जेएमआईसी) राजन आहुजा मौके पर पहुंचे और घटनास्थल का जायजा लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। उधर कंबाे पुलिस ने इस मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत कार्रवाई कर दी है।

परिवार का आरोप-पुलिस ने पीटा जिसकी वजह से जान गई
प्रीतम सिंह के बेटे मनजिंदर ने पूछा कि पुलिस ने जब उसके पिता को सुबह 11 बजे पकड़ लिया था तो देर रात तक बिना केस दर्ज किए उन्हें अवैध तरीके से हिरासत में क्यों रखा गया? मनजिंदर सिंह ने आरोप लगाया कि थाने में पुलिस ने उनके पिता को पीटा जिसकी वजह से उनकी माैत हाे गई। पुलिस अपने बचाव में आत्महत्या वाली कहानी गढ़ रही है। थाने में जब उन्होंने पिता की बॉडी देखनी चाही ताे पुलिस ने उन्हें इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी। मनजिंदर ने कहा-अगर उनके पिता ने रात में ही आत्महत्या कर ली थी ताे उन्हें इसकी जानकारी शनिवार सुबह क्याें दी गई?

कौन सच्चा...अजनाला डीएसपी कर रहे केस दर्ज करने का दावा, देहाती एसएसपी ऑफिस से जारी क्राइम डायरी में जिक्र ही नहीं
अजनाला के डीएसपी बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि प्रीतम सिंह पर पहले से एनडीपीएस एक्ट के 3 केस दर्ज हैं। शुक्रवार काे उससे 300 नशीली गोलियां मिली थीं, जिसका केस दर्ज किया जा चुका है। हालांकि शनिवार काे अमृतसर देहाती एसएसपी ऑफिस से जारी क्राइम डायरी में ऐसे किसी केस की काेई जानकारी नहीं दी गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें