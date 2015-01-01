पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Shopkeeper Asked For Rs. 60 For The Ration Items, He Was Bitten By A Sword, When He Came To Save His Brother And Other Son, He Was Also Injured.

घायल:राशन केे सामान के ‌60 रुपए मांगे ताे दुकानदार को तलवार से काटा,भाई और दूसरा बेटा बचाने आए तो उनकाे भी किया घायल

मोगा37 मिनट पहले
सरकारी अस्पताल के सर्जिकल वार्ड में दाखिल हमले में घायल।

गांव रेडवां में तलवारों से लैस कुछ युवक एक करियाना स्टोर पहुंचे और वहां राशन लेने के बाद 60 रुपए मांगने पर दुकानदार व उसके बेटे को थप्पड़ मारने शुरू कर दिए। दुकानदार के विरोध के चलते हमलावरों ने पिता-पुत्र पर हमला कर घायल किया। घायल युवक ने भाई को फोन किया तो वह चाचा के साथ दुकान पर पहुंचा ताे हमलावरों ने उन पर भी हमलाकर घायल कर दिया। हमले में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। गांव रेडवां निवासी चंद सिंह ने बताया कि उसके पिता बुध सिंह (55) का गांव में करियाना स्टोर है। गांव के कुछ युवक अक्सर दुकान से राशन उधार ले जाते हैं और बाद में रुपए नहीं देते।

मंगलवार रात को उसके पिता व छोटा भाई लक्ष्मण दुकान में थे। शेर सिंह शेरा, बलदेव सिंह, गगू, छिंदर सिंह आए और राशन लिया। उनसे राशन के 60 रुपए मांगे तो पिता व भाई को थप्पड़ मारने शुरू कर दिए। विरोध किया तो तलवारें निकाल हमला कर दिया। धर्मकोट के डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह ने बताया कि घायलों के बयान दर्ज करने के बाद शेर सिंह शेरा, बलदेव सिंह, गगू, छिंदर सिंह के अलावा कुछ अज्ञात पर हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है।

