न आगे जा पाए, न घर लौट पाए:सड़क किनारे टायर बदल रहे पिता-पुत्र को ट्रक ने कुचला; दोनों ने तोड़ा दम, आरोपी मौके से वाहन लेकर फरार

खन्ना (लुधियाना)एक घंटा पहले
हादसे में दोनों पिता-पुत्र बुरी तरह घायल हो गए और मौके पर ही दोनों ने तड़प-तड़प कर दम तोड़ दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • दोनों मृतक ट्रक में माल लोड करके जम्मू जाने के लिए निकले थे

पंजाब में लुधियाना जिले के खन्ना कस्बे में एक सड़क हादसे में पिता-पुत्र दोनों की मौत हो गई। एक ट्रक ने दोनों को कुचल दिया। हादसे में दोनों बुरी तरह घायल हो गए और इससे पहले कि कोई कुछ कर पाता, दोनों की मौत हो चुकी थी। हादसे के वक्त दोनों पिता-पुत्र सड़क किनारे अपने ट्रक का टायर बदल रहे थे। इसी दौरान दूसरे ट्रक ने दोनों को कुचल दिया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने पुलिस को हादसे की जानकारी दी। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही सदर थाना पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और शवों को कब्जे में लिया। घटनास्थल पर पुलिस टीम ने अज्ञात ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

ASI बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि सेवक सिंह और उसका बेटा शमशेर सिंह ट्रक (RJ13-GB-1868) में माल लोड करके जम्मू जा रहे थे। खन्ना और लुधियाना के बीच गांव दहेड़ू के पास ट्रक का टायर पंक्चर हो गया तो दोनों पिता-पुत्र नीचे उतर कर ट्रक का टायर बदलने लगे।

इस दौरान तेज रफ्तार से आ रहे ट्रक ने उन्हें कुचल दिया, जिससे दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से अपना ट्रक लेकर फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने मृतक के दूसरे बेटे मुक्तसर साहिब में रहने वाले बलजिंदर सिंह की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

