गिरफ्तारी:चौकीदार ने फैक्ट्री में लोहा चोरी करते देखा तो कर दी थी हत्या, दो नाबालिगों समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

​​​​​​​जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रवीण कुमार
  • पहले फावड़े से सिर पर वार किया, फिर हाथ-पैर बांधे और मफलर से घोंट दिया गला

लिद्दड़ां के पास मेटल कार्पोरेशन नाम की फैक्ट्री में 50 साल के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड प्रदीप पाठक की हत्या के मामले में सीआईए सिटी-1 और थाना-1 की पुलिस ने दो नाबालिगों समेत 3 आरोपियों को अरेस्ट किया है। तीनों चोरी के इरादे से फैक्ट्री में घुसे थे। चौकीदार ने उन्हें देख लिया तो उन्होंने उसकी हत्या कर दी। मुख्य आरोपी की पहचान लद्देवाली निवासी अर्जुन (19) के रूप में हुई। उसके साथ दो नाबालिग भी थे।

19 साल का अर्जुन करता था लीड, दो हजार में बेचा लोहा

सीपी जीएस भुल्लर ने बताया कि 8 दिसंबर को शाम 6:30 बजे फैक्ट्री में हत्या की सूचना मिली थी। फैक्ट्री मालिक दिनेश महेंद्रू ने बताया था कि प्रदीप फैक्ट्री में 32 साल से काम करता था। कोरोना के कारण फैक्ट्री बंद थी तो प्रवीण निगरानी करता था। सीआईए इंचार्ज ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर को तीनों आरोपी फैक्ट्री मेंे घुसे। वहां से लोहा चुरा रहे थे तो चौकीदार ने उन्हें देख लिया।

वह किसी को फोन करने लगा तो आरोपियों ने उसके सिर पर कस्सी के हत्थे से वार किया। फिर हाथ-पैर बांधकर मफलर से उसका गला घोंट दिया। पुलिस ने हाईवे पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से आरोपियों की पहचान की। अब पुलिस दो हजार रुपए में चोरी का लोहा खरीदने वाले कबाड़िए की पहचान कर रही है।

