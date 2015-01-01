पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:मौसेरे ससुर के बेटे से थे पत्नी के अवैध संबंध प्रेमी ने स्कूटर पर ले जाकर किया था कत्ल

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • लहरागागा का अमनदीप हत्याकांड-सीसीटीवी से खुला राज, दो गिरफ्तार

4 दिन पहले लहरागागा में 38 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के पीछे मृतक की पत्नी का हाथ निकला। आरोपी पत्नी के उसकी पति के मौसरे भाई से नाजायज संबंध थे। पत्नी के इशारे पर उसके प्रेमी ने पति काे योजना अनुसार कुल्हाड़ी से काट दिया था। हालांकि पहले पुलिस ने पत्नी के बयानाें पर मृतक के मासड़ समेत पांच आरोपियों के विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया था, परंतु सीसीटीवी की मदद से पुलिस सच्चाई तक पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने महिला और उसके प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर 18 दिसंबर तक रिमांड पर ले लिया है।

एसपी हरप्रीत संधू ने बताया कि पुलिस ने गहनता के साथ जांच शुरू की तो सामने आया कि तीन वर्ष पहले मृतक अमनदीप सिंह पर एक फायनेंस कंपनी ने हेराफेरी का मामला दर्ज करवा दिया था। जिस कारण अमनदीप सिंह डेढ़ वर्ष तक जेल में रहा था। इसी दौरान अमनदीप कौर की पत्नी रमनदीप कौर के अपनी पति के मौसेरे भाई रमनदीप सिंह निवासी भूटाल कलां के साथ नाजायज संबंध बन गए थे। बाहर आने पर अमनदीप को दोनों के संबंधाें का पता चल गया था। जिस कारण पति पत्नी में तकरारबाजी रहने लगी थी। जिस कारण उसने अपने प्रेमी संग मिलकर उसे रास्ते से हटाने की योजना तैयार की।

अमनदीप व उसके मौसेरे भाई रमनदीप ने फायनेंस कंपनी में पैसे लगाए थे। 11 दिसंबर को रमनदीप योजना अनुसार अमनदीप सिंह के साथ पैसाें का हिसाब किताब करने का बहाना बना लहरागागा की शिवा कलोनी में ले गया। कलोनी में पहुंचकर उसने अमनदीप पर कुल्हाड़ी से वार किया। परंतु अमनदीप ने अपने बचाव में उस पर भी हमला किया। जिसमें रमनदीप भी घायल हो गया था, परंतु वह अमनदीप का कत्ल करने में कामयाब हो गया।सीसीटीवी में सामने आया कि रमनदीप स्कूटर पर अमनदीप के साथ बैठकर 8.23 बजे कालोनी में दाखिल हुआ था। जिस तरह से दोनों स्कूटर पर बैठे थे उससे साबित होता था कि अमनदीप का

किसी ने अपहरण नहीं किया है। 9.28 बजे रमनदीप अकेला ही कालोनी से बाहर आया। राहगीरों ने 9.10 बजे पुलिस को सूचित किया था और 9.30 बजे पुलिस पहुंच गई थी। खुद घायल होने के बाद रमनदीप ने हरियाणा के अस्पताल में जाकर रात तीन बजे अपना इलाज करवाया था। आरोपी पत्नी ने अपनी मौसी सास से भी सारी सच्चाई को छुपाकर रखा, जिस कारण मौसी सास भी रमनदीप कौर की बातों में आ गई। जिस कारण आरोपी पत्नी ने बड़ी चालाकी से पूरी हत्या की कहानी मासड़ के गले डाल दी।

10 दिसंबर की रात को हुआ था कत्ल
बता दें कि 10 दिसंबर की रात को लहरागागा के वार्ड 13 के रहने वाले अमनदीप सिंह उर्फ हैपी (38) का कत्ल हो गया था। अमनदीप की पत्नी रमनदीप कौर की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मलकीत सिंह, जसबीर सिंह, सतपाल सिंह उर्फ सत्ती, बलजिंदर सिंह उर्फ जगी, कुलबीर कौर विरूद्ध हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया था।

