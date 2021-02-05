पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Young Man Killed Wife And Died In Road Accident While Running In Kharar Of Mohali

इधर किया अपराध, उधर मिली सजा:पत्नी की हत्या करके भाग रहे युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत, घरेलू क्लेश के कारण लगाई थी ठिकाने

खरड़(मोहाली)एक घंटा पहले
किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। बात इतनी बढ़ी कि वारिस ने वर्षा की हत्या कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। बात इतनी बढ़ी कि वारिस ने वर्षा की हत्या कर दी।
  • हत्या करके भागा और रास्ते में कार एक्सीडेंट हो गया, मौके पर गई जान

नीचे की अदालत में न्याय भले ही देर से मिलता हो, लेकिन ऊपर वाला इंसाफ करने में देर नहीं लगाता। इसका प्रमाण मिला, एक ऐसे मामले में, जहां अपराध हुआ और अपराधी को साथ ही सजा भी मिल गई। मामला अजीबोगरीब है, लेकिन एक गृहस्थ जीवन झटके में खत्म हो गया। मोहाली जिले के खरड़ स्थित सन्नी एनक्लेव की घटना है। एक शख्स पत्नी की हत्या करके भाग रहा था कि रास्ते में उसके साथ भी हादसा हो गया और उसकी जान चली गई। मामला जानकर पुलिस वाले भी हैरान रह गए। पुलिस टीम ने दोनों शवों को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सन्नी एनक्लेव पुलिस चौकी के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर हर्ष गौतम ने महिला की हत्या और हत्यारोपी पति की सड़क हादसे में मौत की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया कि सन्नी एनक्लेव के न्यू विहार इलाके में वर्षा चौहान और उसका पति वारिस क्यामुदीन किराये के मकान में पिछले एक महीने से रह रहे थे। गुरुवार देर रात तीन दोनों में किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। बात इतनी बढ़ी कि वारिस ने वर्षा की हत्या कर दी। वारदात अंजाम देने के बाद वारिस फरार हो गया, लेकिन चंडीगढ़ सीमा में घुसते ही उसकी कार हादसाग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे में वारिस बुरी तरह घायल हो गया और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

इसके बाद वारिस ने वर्षा की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद वह पुलिस से बचने के लिए वहां से अपनी कार लेकर फरार हो गया। जब वह चंडीगढ़ के सीमा में पहुंचा तो उसकी कार हादसे का शिकार हो गई और उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। मौके से मिले दस्तावेजों के आधार पर पुलिस ने मृतक की पहचान की। वर्षा मर्डर केस में जब जांच पड़ताल हुई तो खुलासा हुआ कि हादसे में मरने वाला वर्षा का पति है। इसके बाद दोनों क्षेत्रों की पुलिस को मामला समझ आया। पूछताछ में पता चला कि दोनों के बीच अकसर झगड़ा होता था। पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि गुरुवार देर रात भी दोनों को झगड़ने की आवाजें आ रही थीं।

