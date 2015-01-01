पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Thieves Broke The Lock Of MG Company, Took 16 Lakh, Nothing Was Recovered From The Showroom Of Goldsmith

चोरी:एमजी कंपनी का ताला तोड़ 16 लाख ले गए चोर, सुनार के शोरूम से कुछ नहीं लगा हाथ

नूरपुरबेदी28 मिनट पहले
कंपनी के दफ्तर से एलसीडी उखाड़ते सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद चोर।
  • नूरपुरबेदी के तख्तगढ़ में एक ही रात में चोरों ने दो जगहों पर चोरी की

चोरों ने शुक्रवार रात चोरों ने एमजी कंपनी के दफ्तर और मक्खन सुनार के शोरूम काे निशाना बनाया। चोर शोरूम में शटर तोड़कर अंदर घुसे, लेकिन वह लॉकर नहीं काट सकें। शोरूम रोपड़-नूरपुरबेदी मुख्य मार्ग पर पड़ते गांव तख्तगढ़ बाजार के पास है। गांव तख्तगढ़ अनाज मंडी के पास स्थित एमजी उद्योग कंपनी के दफ्तर का ताला तोड़कर चोर करीब 16 लाख रुपए ले गए। एमजी उद्योग कंपनी मालिक हितेश बोहरा ने बताया कि रात करीब 2.25 बजे चोर दफ्तर का ताला तोड़कर अंदर घुसे। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में घटना कैद हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि चोर जाते समय एलसीडी भी ले गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि एलसीडी के पीछे तहखाने में रखा 16 लाख रुपए कैश भी चोर ले गए। उन्होंने बताया कि कैश को सेफ रखने के लिए वह एलसीडी के पीछे धनराशि को छुपा कर रखते थे। चोरी की सूचना मिलने पर नूरपुरबेदी पुलिस प्रभारी भूपेंद्र सिंह फॉरेंसिक टीम के साथ मौके पहुंचे। एसएचओ भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

