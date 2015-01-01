पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चोरों ने बीएसएनएल टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज से चोरी किए लाखों के कार्ड बेच दिए कबाड़िए को

मोगा4 घंटे पहले
जीरा रोड कबाड़ी के गोदाम से बीएसएनएल विभाग के अधिकारी चोरी का सामान बरामद करते हुए।
  • विभाग के अधिकारियों ने चोरी का सामान खरीदने वाले कबाड़ियों को ट्रेस कर पुलिस को दी जानकारी, चार दिन बाद हुई कार्रवाई

दूरसंचार विभाग की टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज से लैंडलाइन फोन चलाने के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाले कार्ड चोरी होने के मामले का खुलासा हुआ है। पुलिस ने कबाड़ी के गोदाम से लगभग दस बोरियां कार्ड से भरी बरामद किया हैं। इनकी कीमत दस लाख रुपए से ज्यादा बताई जा रही है। अकेले मोगा जिले में पांच लाख रुपए के कार्ड चोरी कर बेचे गए हैं। इसके अलावा फरीदकोट, फिरोजपुर, फाजिल्का जिलों की टेलीफोन एक्सचेंजों से कार्ड चोरी करके बेचे गए हैं। पुलिस द्वारा दो अलग-अलग केस दर्ज करके दो लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

थाना समालसर के एएसआई गुरचरण सिंह ने बताया कि बाघापुराना के जेटीओ बीएसएनएल विभाग के जसपाल सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया था कि 20 नवंबर से लेकर 6 दिसबंर की देर रात तक चोरों द्वारा कस्बे के विभिन्न टेलीफोन एक्सचेंजों से कार्ड जिनसे लैंडलाइन फोन उपभोक्ता के घरों व ऑफिस में चलते हैं, उन कार्डों को चोरी करके ले गए। पुलिस द्वारा जांच के बाद मोहम्मद जीनस निवासी बुड़ैल चंडीगढ़ हाल आबाद न्यू सोढी नगर जीरा रोड मोगा व मोहम्मद आरिफ निवासी मुजफ्फरनगर हाल आबाद जीरा रोड मोगा को नामजद करके उनके खिलाफ धारा 457, 380 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

मोगा, फिरोजपुर, फरीदकोट व फाजिल्का से सामान हुआ था चोरी; दस बोरी सामान बरामद

इसी तरह थाना बाघापुराना के एएसआई बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव कालेके स्थित टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज में तैनात अभिषेक कुमार ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में आरोप लगाया कि 2 अक्टूबर की आधी रात को गांव समाधभाई की टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज में चोरों द्वारा घुसकर वहां से 35 एलसीसी कार्ड, 15 कंट्रोल कार्ड, चार पावर कार्ड चोरी करके ले गए। इसके अलावा 16 अक्टूबर की रात को गांव चन्नूवाला की टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज से 90 एलसीसी कार्ड, 12 कंट्रोल कार्ड, 8 पावर कार्ड चोरी करके ले गए। एक 12 बोल्ट वाईफाई हॉटस्पॉट बैटरी, स्पिलिट एसी चोरी करके ले गए। पुलिस ने उसके बयान पर मोहम्मद जीनस निवासी बुड़ैल चंडीगढ़ हाल आबाद न्यू सोढी नगर जीरा रोड मोगा, मोहम्मद आरिफ निवासी मुजफ्फरनगर हाल आबाद जीरा रोड मोगा को नामजद करके उनके खिलाफ धारा 457, 380 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

इसी तरह चोरों ने धर्मकोट, फतेहगढ़ कोरोटाना में 8 दिसंबर की रात को, किशनपुरा कला में 11 दिसबंर की रात को नौ बैटरी सेल, एलसीसी कार्ड, कंट्रोल कार्ड, 9 ईआरएक्स कार्ड, 3 सीडीयू कार्ड चोरी हुए थे। इसी तरह भिंडरकलां की टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज से 40 एलसीसी कार्ड, 2 कंट्रोल कार्ड, 2 एसपीसी कार्ड व 2 टीयूआई कार्ड चोरी करके ले गए है। तीनों चोरियों के मामले में धर्मकोट पुलिस को सूचित किया गया, लेकिन अभी तक केस दर्ज नहीं किया गया है।

चोरी का सामान बरामद करने के बाद टेंपो में लादकर थाना सिटी वन पहुंचाया

उधर टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज दशहरा ग्राउंड के मुख्य अधिकारी डीईटी गुरमीत सिंह ने बताया कि मोगा जिले में चोरों द्वारा लगभग पांच लाख रुपए कीमत का सरकारी सामान चोरी किया गया है। मोगा के जीरा रोड स्थित नौ नंबर गली में कबाड़ी मोहम्मद आरिफ व मोहम्मद जीनस के गोदाम से भारी मात्रा में चोरी हुए बीएसएनएल विभाग का सामान बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस की सहायता से चोरी का सामान बरामद करने के बाद एक टेंपो में लादकर थाना सिटी वन पहुंचा दिया गया है।

अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश में रेड जारी

एसपी पीबीआई हरिन्द्रपाल सिंह परमार ने बताया कि बीएसएनएल विभाग का सामान चोरी होने संबंधी पुलिस को सूचित किया गया था। इसके बाद डीएसपी सिटी, समालसर, बाघापुराना, सिटी वन के एसएचओ पुलिस पार्टी समेत कबाड़ी के गोदाम से सामान बरामद करके थाने पहुंचा दिया है। अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश में रेड की जा रही है।

