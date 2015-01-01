पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Those Above 70 Years Of Age Will Be Admitted To The Hospital If They Are Positive, They May Get Vaccinated In January: Sidhu

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:70 से अधिक उम्र वालों को पॉजिटिव आने पर करेंगे हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती, जनवरी में आ सकती है वैक्सीन: सिद्धू

लुधियाना30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेहत मंत्री ने कोराेना को रोकने में पंजाब सरकार को दिया पूरा क्रेडिट

सेहत व परिवार कल्याण मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि ‘जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन आ सकती है। हमारी तरफ से कोल्ड चेन तैयार हैं। पहले फेज में सभी हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। सिद्धू ने कहा कि सेकेंड वेव को भी पंजाब में रोकने में सफल रहे। दिल्ली व हरियाणा में सेकेंड वेव आई लेकिन पंजाब में बचाव रहा है।

वहीं, अब एक्टिव केसेस भी कम हैं। लेकिन मौत के आंकड़ों को भी कम करना है। पंजाब में मौत ज्यादा होने का कारण रहा है कि यहां पर मरीजों द्वारा देरी से रिपोर्ट की गई। मंत्री ने कहा कि सूबे में केसेस कम हो रहे हैं लेकिन डेथ रेट ज्यादा है। ऐसे में अब ये निर्णय लिया गया है कि 70 साल के ज्यादा उम्र के जो मरीज पॉजिटिव आएंगे उन्हें हॉस्पिटलाइज्ड किया जाएगा। इससे कि मृत्यु दर कम की जा सके।

केंद्र से नहीं मिला सहयोग, सीमित संसाधनों में भी हमने कोविड पर पाया काबू
लुधियाना में राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में सेहत मंत्री ने एड्स जागरुकता में अहम योगदान निभाने वाले डॉक्टर्स, स्टाफ मेंबर्स को सम्मानित किया। सिद्धू ने कहा कि सरकारी हॉस्पिटल्स में हमारे पास संसाधनों की कमी थी। लेकिन सीमित साधन होते हुए और केंद्र के सहयोग के बिना भी इस बीमारी को कंट्रोल करने में सफलता हासिल की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें