पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Three More Students Of Ghalib Kalan School Are Corona Positive, So Far 23 Students, 14 Teachers Have Been Infected

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:गालिब कलां स्कूल के तीन और स्टूडेंट्स कोरोना पॉजिटिव,अब तक 23 छात्र, 14 टीचर हो चुके संक्रमित

लुधियानाकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल के 820 स्टूडेंट्स में से 650 की आ चुकी रिपोर्ट, बाकी बचे 170 छात्रों व परिवारों की जांच जारी

गांव गालिब कलां सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्मार्ट स्कूल के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। शुक्रवार को स्कूल के तीन और बच्चों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई। इनमें एक बच्चा गांव गालिब कलां और दो बच्चे गांव कोकरी कलां के बताए जा रहे हैं। सिविल अस्पताल सिधवां बेट के नोडल अफसर डॉ. करणदीप अरोड़ा ने बताया कि दो टीमों ने गालिब कलां के 92 स्कूली बच्चों की कोरोना जांच की थी, जिसमें तीन बच्चे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। उनके परिवार व संपर्क वाले 12 लोगों का रेपिड टेस्ट किया गया था। उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 820 बच्चों में से करीब 650 बच्चों की कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है। बाकी रहे 170 बच्चों की कोरोना जांच की जा रही है। स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल सोहन सिंह के मुताबिक अब तक 23 बच्चों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आ चुकी है। वहीं स्कूल के 14 टीचर भी स‌‌ंक्रमित हो चुके हैं जबकि कोरोना से एक टीचर की मौत भी हो चुकी है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर गांव गिदड़विंडी स्कूल में शुक्रवार को कोई बच्चा कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं आया। डाॅ. अरोड़ा ने बताया कि अब गिद्दड़विंडी के 326 बच्चों के सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

कोरोना अपडेट : 54 नए संक्रमित, 2 ने तोड़ा दम, 37 डिस्चार्ज - शुक्रवार को 54 लोग पॉजिटिव आएं। इनमें 46 पॉजिटिव लुधियाना और 8 लोग दूसरे जिलों के रहे। लुधियाना में अब तक पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों की संख्या 25721 हो गई। 37 मरीजों को छुट्‌टी दी गई। कुल पॉजिटिव में से 24399 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की दर 94.86 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है। जबकि इस समय एक्टिव केस 320 रह गए हैं। इनमें से 230 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन, 42 मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पतालों और 5 मरीज सिविल अस्पताल में हैं।

दूसरी तरफ शहर के अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में 2 कोरोना संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया, जिसमें से एक जिले का रहने वाला था। इसके अलावा तीन गंभीर मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। तीनों लुधियाना से हैं। लुधियाना में अब तक 1002 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि दूसरे राज्यों व जिलों के रहने वाले 476 पॉजिटिव मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। उधर सेहत विभाग ने 2409 लोगों के सैंपल जांच को भेजे। विभाग द्वारा अब तक 597237 सैंपल जांच को लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 595627 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई है। जिसमें 565995 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव और 25721 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

76 वर्षीय महिला की हुई मौत- जिले में दो कोरोना संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा। इनमें से एक गांव धांधरा की 76 वर्षीय महिला ने जीटीबी अस्पताल में आखिरी सांस ली। वहीं कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाला दूसरा संक्रमित होशियार से संबंधित था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser