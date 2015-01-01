पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चालक की झपकी ने छीनी खुशियां:शादी के 5 दिन बाद ही उजड़ गया सुहाग; ट्रक से टकराई कार, 9 महीने के बच्चे समेत तीन की मौत

बठिंडा25 मिनट पहले
मनदीप को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दिलाकर मृतक और घायल मालेरकोटला लौट रहे थे।
  • मृतक और घायल संगरूर के गांव महोली कलां के रहने वाले थे

शादी को पांच दिन भी नहीं हुए थे कि उसका सुहाग उजड़ गया और नई नवेली दुल्हन के सपने टूटकर बिखर गए। चालक को आई झपकी ने उसकी सारी खुशियां पल भर में मातम में बदल दीं। हादसे में लड़की के पति और बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

हादसा बठिंडा-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाईवे पर गांव जेठूके के पास हुआ। एक कार सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी। हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, वहीं दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। मृतकों की पहचान गुरइकबाल सिंह और सुबेग सिंह और 9 महीने के बच्चे के तौर पर हुई है।

गुरइकबाल और मनदीप की पांच दिन पहले ही शादी हुई थी। मनदीप की तबीयत खराब थी, जिसके चलते उसे आदेश हॉस्पिटल बठिंडा में भर्ती कराया गया था। शुक्रवार को मनदीप को छुट्‌टी मिल गई थी तो गुरइकबाल उसे लेकर मालेरकोटला लौट रहा था।

गुरइकबाल और मनदीप के साथ, उसका भाई सुबेग सिंह, दो भाभियां और बच्चा भी था। रास्ते में चालक को झपकी आई और उनकी मर्सिडीज गाड़ी सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी। टक्कर होते ही गाड़ी के परखच्चे उड़ गए। मृतक और घायल संगरूर के गांव महोली कलां के रहने वाले थे।

