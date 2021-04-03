पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम ने ली करवट:सीजन का सबसे साफ दिन रहा वीरवार, आज बूंदाबांदी के आसार

जालंधर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज 10 से 15 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलेगी हवा, 10 तारीख तक रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा

जिले में शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहेंगे और बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं। इस दौरान बीच में हल्की धूप भी निकल सकती है। हवाएं चलने से ठंडक महसूस होगी। इससे पहले बुधवार की रात बारिश के बाद वीरवार की सुबह ऊर्जा भरी रही। वीरवार सुबह 9 बजे तापमान 12 डिग्री रहा और 10 से 15 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चली। बादल छाए रहने और बूंदाबांदी होने से प्रदूषण के कण बारिश के कारण जमीन पर आने से

शहर की हवा साफ हो गई। पाॅल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एयर क्वालिटी मानिटरिंग सेंटर में एक्यूआई लेवल 83 रिकाॅर्ड हुआ है। जोकि 150 से ऊपर चल रहा था। सिटी में बुधवार रात 8 बजे तापमान 12 डिग्री था व शीतलहर चली। जबकि सुबह 8 बजे भी इसी के आसपास तापमान चल रहा था। बुधवार रात को 9 डिग्री और वीरवार को दिन का तापमान 17 डिग्री रहा।

कहीं-कहीं हल्की धूप निकलेगी, पर हवाओं के कारण दिनभर रहेगा ठंड का एहसास

मौसम अपडेट-
5 फरवरी : रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री, दिन में आसमान साफ रहेगा।
6 फरवरी : रात का तापमान 9 से 10 डिग्री व दिन में धूप रहेगी।
7 फरवरी : दिन के तापमान में इजाफा होगा, धूप निकलेगी।
8 फरवरी : दिन का तापमान 20 डिग्री क्रास रहेगा।
9-10 फरवरी : रात का तापमान 9 से 10 डिग्री रहेगा पर दिन में बादल छाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें