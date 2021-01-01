पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक्टरों की परेड:शहर में निकाली जाएगी ट्रैक्टर परेड,लोहियां से होगी शुरुआत, सिटी-वडाला चौक से होगी वापसी

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
लोहियां से शुरुआत के लिए रवाना होते हुए ट्रैक्टर।-भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar
लोहियां से शुरुआत के लिए रवाना होते हुए ट्रैक्टर।-भास्कर

खेतीबाड़ी कानूनों के खिलाफ ऐतिहासिक आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों ने एक तरफ जहां दिल्ली में लाखों ट्रैक्टरों के साथ परेड की तैयारी की है तो दूसरी तैयारी जालंधर जिले में भी परेड निकाली जाएगी। इसमें करीब 1000 ट्रैक्टर आएंगे। इसकी तैयारी गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर पूरी कर ली गई। जिले के सभी 1150 गांवों से किसान पहले लोहियां में एकत्रित होंगे। इसके बाद वे जालंधर शहर की तरफ कूच करेंगे। वह सभी ऐसे ट्रैक्टर हैं, जो दिल्ली नहीं गए थे और किसान संगठनों ने घोषणा कर रखी है कि जो लोग दिल्ली न जा पाएं वे अपने शहरों में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालें।

किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी जिला जालंधर के प्रधान सलविंदर सिंह जानिया जालंधर में निकाली जाने वाली परेड की अगुआई करेंगे। समाज सेवी संस्थाएं व एसोसिएशन किसानों के समर्थन में जालंधर से निकाली जाने वाली परेड में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। ट्रैक्टरों पर किसान संगठनों के झंडे साथ साथ तिरंगा फहराएगा। परेड पूरी तरह से शांतिपूर्ण होगी। किसान संगठन एकजुटता दिखाएंगे। गौर हो कि जालंधर में आलू उत्पादकों के पास एक से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर हैं। उन्होंने जो ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली भेजे थे, इसके बाद जो जालंधर में बचे हैं, वह सभी ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिस्सा लेंगे।

ट्रैक्टर परेड का रूट...लोहियां से परेड शुरू होगी। इसके बाद नकोदर रोड पर आएगी। इसका पहला पड़ाव लांबड़ा होगा। इसके बाद गांव परागपुर, खांबड़ा आएगी। इसके बाद ट्रैक्टर परेड जमशेर की तरफ जाएगी। वहां से होकर ये अर्बन एस्टेट एरिया से होकर जालंधर सिटी में प्रवेश करेगी। यहां से यह जालंधर सिटी का राउंड लेकर नकोदर रोड से होकर वडाला चौक के जरिये वापस जाएगी।

