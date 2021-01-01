पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tractor Trolley Snatched Two Farmers And Lodged A Paper Against Four Businessmen Of Sand Traffickers

लूटपाट:दो किसानों से मारपीट कर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली छीनी रेत कारोबारी के चार कारिंदों पर पर्चा दर्ज

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों का आरोप- दोनाली दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी दी

नकोदर में दो किसानों से मारपीट और गोली मारने की धमकी देकर उनकी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां छीनने के मामले में पुलिस ने रेत कारोबारी के कारिंदों पर पर्चा दर्ज किया है। हालांकि घटना शुक्रवार रात की है लेकिन जांच के बाद थाना शाहकोट की पुलिस ने रविवार को पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया। नकोदर के पंधेर गांव के किसान भुपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि 22 जनवरी की रात 10:30 बजे वह घर में सो रहे थे। तभी ड्राइवर दविंदर का फोन आया कि गोदड़ी पीर के नजदीक उसका और जग्गा के ट्रैक्टर ट्राली कुछ लोगों ने रोक लिए हैं। आरोपी तेजधार हथियारों और बंदूक से लैस हैं।

किसान ने तुरंत जीपीएस के जरिये ट्रैक्टर की लोकेशन देखी तो पता चला कि कुछ लोगों ने उनका और अन्य किसान अमरजीत का ट्रैक्टर घेरा हुआ था। वे तुरंत अमरजीत सिंह और जतिंदर सिंह को लेकर इनोवा में रवाना हुए तो देखा कि एपीएस नर्सिंग काॅलेज मलसियां के सामने कुछ लोग उनका ट्रैक्टर ले जा रहे थे। उन्होंने उन्हें रोका तो ड्राइवर बोले- मालिकों से बात करो।

तभी शाहकोट की तरफ से 7-8 गाड़ियां आ गईं। उन्होंने अपनी ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियां उनसे लेकर घर की तरफ भगा लीं। जब कंगणा से घर की तरफ जा रहे थे तो बर्फ के कारखाने के पास उन्हें रोका और ठेकेदार के कारिंदे लाल उर्फ सरपंच, मनोज चौधरी, रॉकी कंग और काला धर्मकोट ने उनसे मारपीट की।

