पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:आरयूबी में ट्रक फंसा, लोग बोले- हवा कड्‌डो तां ही बाहर निकलूगा

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंदन नगर आरयूबी के दोनों एंट्री पॉइंट पर एक साल से गायब हैं हैवी व्हीकल को रोकने वाला गार्डर

निगम प्रशासन की लापरवाही से एक बार फिर चंदन नगर आरयूबी में मंगलवार को ट्रक फंस गया। दरअसल आरयूबी में हैवी व्हीकल्स के लिए दोनों तरफ लगे गार्डर एक साल से गायब हैं, जोकि एक बार ट्रक फंसने से टूट गए थे तो दोबारा लगाए ही नहीं गए। मंगलवार बाद दोपहर करीब 3 बजे जब ट्रक फंसा तो ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया।

पार्षद सुशील कालिया मौके पर पहुंचे और टायरों की हवा निकालने के बाद ट्रक थाना-2 की पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया। हलके के पूर्व विधायक केडी भंडारी ने कहा कि ऐसा हादसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है। इससे पहले तो आरयूबी में ही सुराख कर बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए पाइप तक लगा दी गई थी, लेकिन अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser