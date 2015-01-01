पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Two Brothers Murdered In Land Dispute, Family Members Protest Against Police In Gurdaspur

विरोध प्रदर्शन और नारेबाजी:गुरदासपुर में दो सगे भाईयों की हत्या का मामला गरमाया; परिजनों ने शवों को सड़क पर रखकर लगाया जाम

गुरदासपुर15 मिनट पहले
मृतकों के शवों को सड़क पर रख कर पारिवारिक सदस्यों ने रोष प्रदर्शन किया।
  • हत्या करने वालों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर परिवार ने पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी

पंजाब में गुरदासपुर जिले के गांव कलेर खुर्द में दो सगे भाईयों की हत्या का मामला गरमा गया है। परिजनों ने हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग करते हुए दोनों मृतकों के शव अमृतसर-जम्मू नेशनल हाईवे के बीचों-बीच रखकर पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया।

इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए मृतक अमरीक सिंह तथा मृतक हरभजन सिंह के परिजनों ने बताया कि पुलिस राजनीतिक दबाव में आकर कातिलों को नहीं पकड़ रही है। जब तक कातिलों को पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं करती, तब तक ये धरना नहीं उठाया जाएगा। आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए एसएसपी बटाला से मांग की गई है।

दूसरी ओर थाना सेखवां के एसएचओ लखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि जमीनी विवाद को लेकर किसान हरभजन सिंह तथा अमरीक सिंह की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। आरोप पूर्व फौजी विरसा सिंह, रोबिनप्रीत सिंह, हरप्रीत कौर पुत्री विरसा सिंह, तथा परमजीत कौर पत्नी विरसा सिंह निवासी कलेर खुर्द पर लगे हैं।

कार्रवाई करते हुए विक्रम सिंह निवासी गांव कलेर खुर्द के बयानों के आधार पर उक्त चारों आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना सेखवां में धारा 302, 307, 506,156,120बी,148 आईपीसी 27-54-59 असला एक्ट के अंतर्गत मामला दर्ज किया गया था। वारदात 40 वर्ष पुराने जमीनी विवाद को लेकर शुक्रवार को अंजाम दी गई थी।

