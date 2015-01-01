पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम:अटारी बॉर्डर के रास्ते देश में घुसने की कोशिश; BSF ने मार गिराए 2 घुसपैठिए, हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

अमृतसर10 मिनट पहले
पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार भारत में घुसने की कोशिश की जा रही है। कभी हथियार भेजे जाते हैं तो कभी नशे की खेप और तस्कर भी आते हैं।

अटारी बॉर्डर के रास्ते पंजाब से होते हुए देश में घुसपैठ की कोशिश की गई, जिसे बॉर्डर सिक्योरिटी फोर्स यानी BSF ने नाकाम कर दिया है। इस दौरान दो घुसपैठियों को मार गिराया गया है। मारे गए घुसपैठियों से हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुआ है। फिलहाल, BSF पूरे इलाके में सर्च अभियान चला रही है।

